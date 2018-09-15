Advance polls open officially Saturday and Monday

Elections New Brunswick is hosting two advance polls on Saturday, Sept. 15 and Monday, Sept. 17 so people to cast their ballots in the provincial race.

Advance polling days are always held nine days before the official election day to accommodate people who might be going away or otherwise unavailable on Sept. 24.

Elections NB encourages voters to bring their voter ID cards. Voters can go to the polling station listed on those cards to vote early.

If you don't have a voter card, there are other forms of ID voters can use.

"If you're not on the voters' list then you do need to bring ID that shows three things: your name, your signature and your civic address," said chief electoral officer Kim Poffenroth. "Then you can be added to the voters' list."

There are between 560,000 and 570,000 eligible voters in the province, according to Elections NB.

About 5,000 people will be working at the returning offices and polling locations on election day.

Voters can find more information on Elections NB's website.