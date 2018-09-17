1st advance polls show large turnout, campus voting open

More than 44,000 people showed up to cast an early ballot in the provincial election on Saturday — and Elections New Brunswick hopes to continue the momentum today.

The second advance polls are open today across the province. Advance polls open nine days before the official voting day on Sept. 24.

Today is also the first day of advance polls on 18 university and college campuses throughout New Brunswick.

Students can choose whether to vote in their home ridings or the ridings they are living in to attend school, Elections NB said.

According to the agency, students must be a Canadian citizen, be at least 18 years old, be ordinarily a resident somewhere in New Brunswick for at least 40 days before the election, and be living in the riding they apply to vote in.

For example, a student from British Columbia who has lived here for two years and has made New Brunswick his permanent residence can vote if that student provides ID with his name, signature, and residence in the riding he votes in.

The polling stations on campus are equipped with selfie stations. This poster was put up at one of the campus polling stations at Sir James Dunn Hall on St. Thomas University campus in Fredericton. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Meanwhile, a student from Nova Scotia who came to New Brunswick to study on Aug. 25 just 29 days before the election cannot vote.

Students must present a form of ID with their name, signature, and address. They can bring a lease agreement, a utility bill, a student ID, or another document that vouches for their residency.

All students will be required to sign a declaration stating they are "ordinarily" a resident in New Brunswick and have been so for at least 40 days prior to the election.

Voters can also get ballots for their home riding at any returning office in the province.

Campus polling stations are available here.