Advance polling begins Saturday for 9 municipal byelections

Advance polling begins Saturday for local government byelections in nine municipalities.

Campobello Island is the only municipality with a vacancy that didn't attract any candidates.

Byelections will take place in the following municipalities:

Beaurivage, two councillors to elect.

Fredericton Junction, one mayor to elect.

Grand Lake, one councillor to elect.

Hanwell, two councillors to elect.

Neguac, one councillor to elect.

Riverview, one councillor to elect.

Southern Victoria, one councillor to elect.

Sunbury-York South, one councillor to elect.

Tracy, two councillors to elect.

Some of these vacancies remain from elections held last November for newly-formed communities.

In a regular election year, local government officials would serve a four-year term.

The most competitive byelections will be in Hanwell and Riverview where four candidates are vying for the vacant councillor-at-large positions.

In Grand Manan, Upper Miramichi and for one Beaurivage position, the elections went uncontested, meaning there will be no vote and the individuals are elected by acclamation.

Advance polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Election day for these byelections will be Oct. 23.