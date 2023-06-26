2nd man charged with murder after Dieppe shooting

A second man has been charged with first-degree murder after the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Dieppe last month.

Adam Robichaud, 41, of Saint John, was charged in Moncton provincial court on Thursday morning.

It's alleged he killed Jacob Grant Wright on June 25.

Robichaud appeared in court by phone from an RCMP station in Hampton and asked to appear again in court next Thursday to give him time to seek a lawyer.

He is automatically held in custody, though could seek bail later.

Robichaud was charged just over a week after a 29-year-old Saint John man was also charged with first-degree murder.

Brandon Patrick Leblanc was charged on June 27. He also remains in custody and is set to return to court Tuesday.

RCMP said Wright's body was found at a home on Louis Street in Dieppe on June 25.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Stephane Esculier previously said that police believe the victim had been targeted and that it was an isolated incident.

In a news release, police said officers responded at about 10 p.m. on June 25 to a report that a man had been shot.

Officers found the 26-year-old inside with an undisclosed number of gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital where he died later that night, police said.

On Thursday, Esculier said the investigation is ongoing.

"Investigators are working hard," he said, but declined to say if further charges are expected.