Police identify remains found near Moncton as Adam Howard

Police say human remains found Saturday near Moncton have been identified as Adam Grant Howard, a 27-year-old who was reported missing in early January.

Police consider his death suspicious.

New Brunswick RCMP said in a statement the force is continuing to investigate the circumstances of his death, including whether anyone was involved or how his body ended up where it was found.

Howard was last seen at a home on Route 115 in Irishtown on Jan. 6.

He texted friends that morning, asking for a drive, and left around noon. Police said in the statement that they are still trying to determine if he left on foot or in a vehicle.

He was reported missing Jan. 8.

Police were called Saturday about some of Howard's personal belongings that were found near a wooded area in Lakeville. His remains were found during a search of the area.

Howard's family had travelled to New Brunswick to help search for him, canvassing various locations and handing out posters.

His mother, Sandra Slater, came from Las Vegas, Nev., his sister Amy Howard came from Michigan, and his other sister, Christine Howard, travelled from London, Ont.

Sandra Slater and her daughters travelled to Moncton in January to help search for her son. (CBC)

In an interview at the time, his mother described her son as charming and polite and said he had a big heart.

He had been working at Strict Union Tattoo and Piercing, a barbershop and tattoo parlour in Moncton before it closed around Christmas.

On Jan. 3, she received a message from him that read, "love you."

"That's the last I heard from him," Slater said.