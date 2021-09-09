Questions linger for Adam Howard's mother as police end investigation of his death

Sandra Slater still wonders what happened to her son Adam Howard last year.

Slater says RCMP told her several months ago the investigation into the 27-year-old's death was closed after an autopsy couldn't determine how he died.

"I cried, I didn't want them to end the investigation because there's too many unanswered questions," Slater said in an interview this week.

Howard was last seen leaving a home along Route 115 in Irishtown, north of Moncton, on Jan. 6, 2020. Two days later, he was reported missing.

His mother and two sisters had travelled to Moncton from the United States and Ontario to search for him.

Sandra Slater and her daughters had travelled to Moncton in January 2020 to search for Howard and put up posters around the community. (CBC)

In May 2020, his remains were found several kilometres east of where he was last seen alive.

RCMP described his death as suspicious. Cpl. Hans Ouellette, a spokesperson for RCMP in New Brunswick, would only say this week that police have concluded his death wasn't a crime. He wouldn't discuss the autopsy findings.

Among Slater's questions are how her son got from Irishtown to Lakeville, when he died, and how he died.

Slater said police suggested he may have died from exposure, but she said some aspects don't make sense.

The day before he disappeared, he had broken up with his girlfriend.

The morning he disappeared, Slater said he was calling and texting people looking for a drive away from where he was staying.

Slater said her son left the house, grabbing various paperwork but leaving behind other belongings.

The discovery of her son's remains began with a couple who have a trailer on a large wooded property in Lakeville.

Slater said the couple had gone to the trailer in the spring of 2020 to open it for the season.

They returned the following weekend to find firewood stockpiled had been burned and Howard's barber identification was found inside the trailer where it hadn't been the weekend before.

The 27-year-old was last seen alive Jan. 6 in Irishtown north of Moncton. (RCMP/Contributed)

A photo of the barber identification was posted on Facebook by those who found it. They thought it was left behind by the person who burned their wood over the previous week. Howard's family soon learned of the Facebook post and RCMP were contacted.

A search of the property led to the discovery of Howard's decomposing remains on May 2 a few feet off a trail through the woods.

Slater has since been given paperwork found near Howard's remains, including his birth certificate.

"This paperwork does not look like it's been on site for four months in the snow," Slater said, showing the papers to CBC during a video interview with text still legible.

Some of his clothing was missing and his phone wasn't found, she said.

Messages she sent him on WhatsApp after he went missing show as delivered and read, but unanswered.

Ouellette wouldn't discuss items found, or not found, with Howard's remains.

Slater said no drugs were found in Howard's system.

In a previous interview, Slater described her son as charming, polite and had a big heart. He had been working at Strict Union Tattoo and Piercing, a barbershop and tattoo parlour in Moncton, before it closed around Christmas in 2019.

A cross marks the location in a wooded area northeast of Moncton where Adam Howard's remains were found in May 2020. (Sandra Slater/Submitted)

Once Canada eased border restrictions for people travelling from the U.S., Slater made plans to come back to Moncton to pick up her son's cremated remains and hold a celebration of life.

On Saturday, she went to the site where her son's remains were found. The property owners had placed a large cross at the site a few metres off a woods road.

There, a greenspire linden tree donated by MacArthur's Nurseries was planted by nursery staff. Slater watched along with the property owners and an RCMP officer who investigated her son's disappearance.

"You're hoping to get some closure by having a celebration of life for him and getting his ashes," Slater said. "It makes it real, but it doesn't exactly give you 100 per cent closure because you just don't know."