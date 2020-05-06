Adam Howard's mother still awaiting answers a year after he was last seen alive

Adam Grant Howard's mother says the past year has been torture.

Sandra Slater says it started when the 27-year-old disappeared in January last year.

At first, there was hope he'd be found. Hope faded as the weeks went on and was dashed when his remains were found northeast of Moncton in May.

RCMP consider Howard's death suspicious, but Slater says more than seven months after his body was found results from the autopsy aren't complete.

Slater pleaded for answers, for whoever had information about his disappearance and death to come forward. But answers haven't come.

"This is torture," Slater said in interview recently from her home in Las Vegas. "You can't have closure."

Looking for answers: Mother of Adam Howard still trying to find closure CBC News New Brunswick Video 1:42 The remains of the 27-year-old Moncton man were found in May after he disappeared a year ago. But Howard's mother said autopsy results aren't complete. 1:42

The holidays have been a tough reminder of all of the lasts.

The last time they saw each other before Howard moved to the East Coast after time living with her in the United States, the last phone call, the last texts.

Slater has described her son as charming and polite and said he had a big heart. He had been working at Strict Union Tattoo and Piercing, a barbershop and tattoo parlour in Moncton, before it closed around Christmas.

Slater last spoke with him over the phone on Dec. 4, 2019, when he had asked for money, which she wired to him.

Sandra Slater, Howard's mother, holds a poster while in Moncton last year as the family searched for him before his remains were found. (CBC)

On Dec. 31, Slater and her son exchanged messages wishing each other a happy new year.

On Jan. 3, she received a message from him that read, "love you."

And then he was gone.

RCMP said in a news release last year that Howard was last seen at a home on Route 115 in Irishtown on Jan. 6.

He texted friends that morning, asking for a drive and left around noon. He was reported missing Jan. 8.

Howard's family travelled to New Brunswick to help search for him. Slater came from Las Vegas while his sister, Amy Howard, came from Michigan. His other sister, Christine Howard, travelled from London, Ont.

Sandra Slater shows a light she bought for her daughters featuring a 3D image of her son, Adam Howard, who disappeared in January 2020. (CBC)

They drove around Moncton and the surrounding area, handed out flyers with Howard's photo and posted them on light posts.

But they left Moncton without answers. Months later, Slater said, she was called by the RCMP.

Police were called in May after some of Howard's personal belongings that were found near a wooded area in Lakeville. His remains were found during a search of the area.

Irishtown and Lakeville are several kilometres apart.

"To find out that your son has been laying in a deserted area for months decomposing, it's a horrible thing," Slater told CBC News in May last year.

She pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

But Slater said police have told her the COVID-19 has delayed the completion of parts of the autopsy. She said there's no timeline for when that work will be done.

"It's just been it's been too long. It's been too long to get that autopsy back," Slater said.

Last week, RCMP told CBC News the investigation is continuing.

"Police do believe his death to be suspicious in nature," Sgt. Jean-Francois Martel, a spokesperson for the RCMP, said.

"Investigators continue to look into the circumstances surrounding his death, including if anyone was involved and how his body came to be in the location where it was discovered."

'Leaving a family hanging in limbo'

The officer asked anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Slater said she hopes someone does so.

"I've waited so long since his death, this is horrible," Slater said.

"I don't want this phase of my life lingering while someone else who's responsible or someone else who knows something … they're leaving a family hanging in limbo."

Slater said she hopes to return to Moncton sometime.

She wants to see the location where her son's remains were found, now marked with a cross.

And she wants to thank RCMP officers who have been involved in the investigation and have kept her updated on its progress.