'I was scared:' accused testifies he thought victim was going to hit him first

Garrett Johnston told the jury that he approached Mark Baker to find out why he was yelling at him and his friends.

Johnston said he was just trying to defuse the situation, but he panicked when Baker raised his arm.

"I just reacted," Johnston told the jury on Friday, testifying in his own defence.

Johnston, 24, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Mark Baker, 59.

Under direct examination on Friday morning, Johnston said he and his friends arrived at Club Blush, a strip club on Sydney Street in Saint John, between 11 and 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2019 and remained until after closing time at 2 a.m.

He said he and his friends were standing on the sidewalk at the club's entrance when he heard a man say, "Come at me, come at me. Come fight me."

Mark Baker is shown outside Club Blush in Saint John, interacting with Garrett Johnston, Gordon McMillan and their friends. The two men are accused of causing Baker's death.

Johnston testified that Baker was also yelling obscenities at his group of friends. He said Baker walked away from his group toward Union Street.

"I eventually went to see what was going on — why he was screaming at us," he testified.

Johnston said he walked up to Baker with the intention of asking him why.

Before any words were exchanged, Johnston said Baker raised his left hand.

"So what did you do?" asked defence lawyer Rod Macdonald.

"I struck the man," said Johnston.

He said his fist landed on Baker's cheek.

A Crown exhibit shows the crowd gathered outside Club Blush after closing time on Oct. 26, 2019. (Department of Justice)

Asked if he was confident that he didn't hit Baker in the mouth, he said he was because there were no marks on his knuckles.

Earlier in the trial, the jury heard about Baker having a split lip that needed sutures. They also heard a friend of Johnston's testify that another man, Gordon McMillan, stomped on Baker's face when he was lying on the sidewalk after the punch.

Johnston told the jury that Baker fell back slowly, but said, "I didn't really stay to watch the whole fall" and he didn't see him hit the ground.

Johnston told the jury that he immediately turned around and walked away.

He said he told his friends that he didn't think he did much damage.

In cross-examination, Crown prosecutor Jill Knee challenged Johnston about potential inconsistencies between his testimony and his statement to police on Oct. 28, 2019, the day after Baker died.

Knee pointed out that Johnston said he wasn't sure where he hit Baker, and he didn't mention anything about not having any injuries on his hand.

Mark Baker died of blunt force trauma to the head on Oct. 27, 2019, a day after an altercation outside a Saint John strip club. (Brenan's Funeral Home)

"Sir, I'm going to put to you that you really don't have any recollection of where you hit Mr. Baker," said Knee.

Johnston said he did recall and believed he mentioned hitting him in the cheek at another point in the interview.

Macdonald eventually asked that portions of the police interview be shown and Johnston is heard saying, "I want to say probably in the cheek."

When pressed by the officer, he said, "I really don't know."

When asked specifically by Macdonald on redirect, Johnston said he hit Baker in the cheek.

Knee also challenged Johnston about his description of Baker falling back slowly. She pointed out that Johnston did not mention that to the police two days after the incident.

Garrett Johnston and his girlfriend, Jenn Sherwood, leave the Saint John courthouse on Friday. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Knee also pointed out the difference in size and age between Johnston and Baker.

Baker was 59 years old, 175 cm (5 feet 7 ½ inches) tall, and weighed 63.6 kg (140 pounds).

Johnston said he was 22 at the time, 183 to 185 cm (6 or 6 foot one) tall, and weighed approximately 104 kg (230 pounds).

Johnston agreed with Knee that he approached Baker to confront him, but he said he "panicked" when Baker raised his hand. He testified that he thought Baker was going to hit him.

But Knee pointed out that when asked by the officer, Johnston said he didn't know what it meant when Baker raised his hand.

