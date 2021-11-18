Jury hears accused describe interaction with man he's charged with killing

Garrett Johnston said Mark Baker wanted to fight shortly after the two left the same nightclub in Saint John after closing time on Oct. 26, 2019.

He said Baker yelled, "Come fight me, come fight me" from down the street.

Johnston, 24, is on trial for manslaughter in Baker's death.

On Thursday, the 14-member jury watched a videotaped interview Johnston gave to police on Oct. 28, two days after Baker died in hospital of his injuries.

Johnston is subdued and says very little throughout most of the roughly three-and-a-half-hour interview with Const. Tony Gilbert.

Eventually, Johnston begins to open up about what happened.

Police found Mark Baker injured and unconscious at the intersection of Waterloo and Union streets at about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2019. He died in hospital the following day. (Brenan's Funeral Home)

He said he and his friends had been at Club Blush that night. While they waited on the street for a cab back to the Kennebecasis Valley, Johnston said Baker started "yelling and screaming" at him and his friends.

In a video previously entered as evidence, Baker could be seen walking north along Sydney Street and out of camera range, toward Union Street.

Johnston and his friends were seen walking off screen in that direction.

In his interview with police, Johnston said he crossed Union Street and approached Baker. He said he was standing about two or three feet in front of Baker, when Baker raised his arm.

That's when Johnston said he punched him once in the face.

"I hit him once, he fell, I turned around and walked away," Johnston told the officer.

"I honestly thought I was in harm's way."

Mark Baker and the two men charged in his death are pictured in this photo entered as evidence. Baker is seen leaning against the brick wall. Garrett Johnston is near the top of the frame, dressed in a black hoodie and black ballcap with a white logo. Gordon McMillan is standing to the left of Johnston. (Department of Justice)

On the surveillance footage outside the bar, Johnston and his friends are out of the frame for a couple of minutes. When Johnston returns, he can be seen making a punching motion with his right hand.

He told Gilbert that his co-accused, Gordon McMillan, told him he kicked Baker while he was lying on the ground.

When asked about that by Gilbert, Johnston responded, "That's really stupid. Stupid, stupid, stupid."

The surveillance footage eventually shows Johnston and his friends talking to a female police officer. In his videotaped interview with police, Johnston said he told the officer that he hadn't seen anything.

Gilbert asked him if there was anything about that night that he wished he had done differently and Johnston said, "walked away."

Garrett Johnston, left, 24, and Gordon McMillan, 23, are both charged with manslaughter in the 2019 death of Mark Baker. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

He also said he was sorry.

"It really wasn't my intention to cause any harm to this man."

Johnston and McMillan, 23, are both charged with manslaughter in Baker's death, although McMillan will be tried separately in April.

Three weeks have been scheduled for Johnston's trial. The proceedings will resume on Monday morning, after a one-day break on Friday.