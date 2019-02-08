Accused killer Matthew Raymond appears in court for first day of hearings

Accused Fredericton shooter Matthew Vincent Raymond appeared in court Monday for the first day of voir dire hearings, in which the Crown, defence and judge discuss what potential evidence is admissible at trial.

The voir dire is expected to last two weeks.

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Fredericton Police Force constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, and civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

The shooting occurred last Aug. 10 at an apartment building on Brookside Drive on Fredericton's north side. Police have said the four victims were struck by bullets fired from a long gun.

Family members of the victims were present in court Monday, filling the benches on the right side of the room.

There is a publication ban on all evidence and submissions presented during the voir dire. Evidence ruled admissible will be revealed at trial.

Raymond's trial, which is expected to last eight weeks, will begin on Sept. 30.