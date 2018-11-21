Accused Fredericton shooter will undergo psych assessment

The Fredericton man accused of killing four people in August will be sent for a psychiatric assessment.

Judge Julian Dickson ordered the assessment Wednesday to determine if Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, is fit to stand trial on four counts of first-degree murder.

Raymond is charged in the Aug. 10 shooting deaths of Fredericton police constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, and civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbi Lee Wright, 32.

Arguments about who should conduct the assessment and how, along with any affidavits and evidence, are the subject of a publication ban.

"A fitness assessment is usually performed by a psychiatrist and is essentially a portion of the assessment that is completed to see if a person is fit and capable to stand trial," said Alison Ménard, Raymond's lawyer.

Alison Ménard, defence lawyer for accused killer Matthew Raymond, speaks to reporters outside the courthouse on Wednesday. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"For example, they have to be able to understand proceedings. They have to understand who the participants are in the proceedings, among other things that have to be tested."

The assessment is expected to be completed before Dec. 4, when Raymond is due back in court.

New lawyer

The Crown's request for an assessment sat pending for nearly a month as Dickson had to first deal with Raymond's bid to dismiss his initial lawyer, Nathan Gorham. The judge eventually ordered that a new lawyer be appointed, and Ménard stepped in.

Police have said all four victims were hit by bullets from a long gun fired from the third storey of an apartment building on Brookside Drive on the city's north side.

Raymond has not yet entered any pleas or elected his mode of trial.