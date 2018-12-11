Accused Fredericton shooter back in court

The man accused of killing four people, including two police officers, in Fredericton in August is scheduled to return to court Tuesday afternoon.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, was ordered on Dec. 4 to undergo a psychiatric assessment to determine if he is criminally responsible.

The order followed provincial court Judge Julian Dickson's ruling that the accused is fit to stand trial.

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 10 shooting deaths of Fredericton police constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, and civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbi Lee Wright, 32.

There was a publication ban on the details of the discussion about the psychiatric assessment.

Police have said all four victims were hit by bullets from a long gun fired from the third storey of an apartment building on Brookside Drive on the city's north side.

Raymond has not yet entered pleas or chosen a mode of trial.