Census questions will give more accurate picture of who can attend francophone schools

New Brunswick will soon have a more precise picture of how many families have a right to send their children to francophone schools, thanks to new questions being added to next year's federal census.

After a sustained lobbying campaign by francophone organizations, Statistics Canada will add five new questions to next year's short-form census questionnaire dealing with minority language use.

They're designed to more accurately measure how many families have a constitutional right to attend a francophone school.

The president of the New Brunswick Acadian Society, one of the groups that asked for the changes, says he believes there are many mixed English-French families, especially in the Moncton area, who have that right.

But "we don't have the real numbers to prove it," said Alexandre Cédric Doucet.

"The more information that we can get to further clarify exactly where our population is in terms of [rights holders], that to me is a good thing," said Education Minister Dominic Cardy. "We can more carefully target our programs.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the data when it comes out."

Charter rights

Under Section 23 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Canadians whose first language at home was the minority official language in their province, or who went to school in that language, have the right to send their children to school in that language.

Families who have one child who went to school in that minority language have a right to send all their children to school in that language.

Those rights apply in places where numbers warrant -- where there are enough rights-holders to justify a school -- which is why francophone groups have pushed for a more accurate set of questions.

"The new questions have been written and designed to test for the specific criteria found in Section 23," said Stéphanie Chouinard, a political scientist who specializes in language rights at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario.

The questions will appear on the next federal census in 2021.

'More accurate portrait'

Francophone groups lobbied successfully to persuade Statistics Canada to put the questions on the short-form questionnaire that goes to all Canadians, rather than the long-form version that goes to only 25 per cent of the population.

That will ensure "a better, more accurate portrait of the potential number of rights-bearing families and the number of children who may attend schools," Chouinard said.

Chouinard said the questions will be more important in areas where there are fewer francophones.

In those places, there are more mixed English-French families and some parents don't exercise their rights to francophone schooling.

Others raising their children in English may not even be aware their right to a francophone education exists.

The new questions will give governments and school districts a better idea of how many families could attend a school if it existed, Chouinard said.

"We have a bit of a phenomenon with these schools that's like 'build it and they will come'."