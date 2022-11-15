Up to 20 cm of snow expected in central, southwestern N.B. Wednesday
Snow expected to start on Wednesday noon, move up north in the evening
People in central, southwestern and most likely northern New Brunswick should expect some snowy conditions on the drive home from work Wednesday.Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the Fredericton, Oromocto, St. Stephen, Stanley, Doaktown, Blackville and Woodstock areas.
People in those areas can expect between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night, the warnings say.
The weather agency said the warnings are likely to be later expanded to include northern New Brunswick.
The first flakes are expected to fall in the southwest sometime around noon Wednesday. Snow is then expected to spread to central and northern areas in the afternoon.
"Snowfall rates will be significant during Wednesday's evening commute in many areas, leading to difficult driving conditions," a Tuesday warning said.
"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."
On Monday several schools were closed due to road conditions and thousands were without power after around 20 centimetres fell over northern New Brunswick.
