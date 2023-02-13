Accountability needs to be improved in N.B.'s long-term care homes

Two of the 13 recommendations made in a report to ensure better protection of seniors in long-term care homes have been fully implemented since that report was released in January 2022.

The report, "He Deserved Better: One man's final days in long-term care," was released by former Seniors' Advocate Norm Bossé following the death of 91-year-old Peter DeMerchant.

On Thursday, New Brunswick's current Child, Youth and Seniors' Advocate, Kelly Lamrock released his recommendation monitoring report on his predecessor's original investigation.

Other recommendations have been partially implemented and two alternative solutions were offered by the Department of Social Development.

The Executive Council Office did not accept one recommendation to provide a clear legislative mandate to the advocate to carry out geriatric death and critical injury reviews of reported cases.

The original report was released following the death of 91-year-old Peter DeMerchant who was assaulted in 2019 by a resident at Victoria Glen Manor in the northwestern New Brunswick community of Perth-Andover. (Submitted by Karen Sullivan)

In 2019, DeMerchant was assaulted by a resident at Victoria Glen Manor in the northwestern New Brunswick community of Perth-Andover.

The assault resulted in a broken hip, and the 91-year-old died in hospital two weeks later after being discharged from the home.

DeMerchant's daughters, Kathy Swazey and Karen Sullivan called for accountability in the death of their father.

The sisters alleged that for two years following their father's death, the circumstances around it were shrouded in secrecy and lies from staff at the nursing home.

The report revealed that DeMerchant had been assaulted on three separate occasions by another resident, with staff doing nothing to prevent further violence after the first incident.

It also revealed the nursing home's staff withheld information about the assaults from the family, and illegally discharged DeMerchant without reasonable cause after the third assault.

Norm Bossé, the province's former seniors' advocate, released a report in 2022 titled He Deserved Better: One man’s final days in long-term care. (Ed Hunter/CBC News file photo)

"No one has argued that what happened to this gentleman and his loved ones is acceptable," said Lamrock following the release of his report.

The Department of Social Development has shown "determined progress" to improve training, standards and investigation protocols since the Bossé report was released in 2022, according to Lamrock's findings.

The seniors' advocate said protection is now in place for residents and families who make complaints about the quality of care. These changes ensure staff or administrators do not discharge residents as a form of retaliation. "You can't keep the system accountable if people are afraid to share information," Lamrock said.

But he said the changes are ineffective if the resources are not in place to monitor them.

"I don't think we have enough inspectors," he said. "We should be seeing more spot inspections. There should be quick followup on complaints. There should be opportunities when discharges are reported to do spot checks to make sure they're bona fide and not retaliatory."

Lamrock said there is still much work to be done to regulate nursing home interactions with families, ensure protocols are in place for violence in nursing homes, and report violent incidents to families and the public.

"There has been a reticence on behalf of the Department of Social Development to act," he said. "That is inconsistent with the public oversight we owe vulnerable seniors in some areas."

DeMerchant’s daughters, Kathy Swazey and Karen Sullivan, called for accountability in the death of their father. The sisters allege that for two years following their father’s death, the circumstances around it were shrouded in secrecy and lies from staff at the nursing home. (CBC)

Lamrock said the province is responsible for the care of seniors even if private operators are providing the service. "The trust is still a public one."

The advocate compared private long-term care homes to child-care facilities that are "rigorously regulated and inspected."

Professional bodies are all subject to statutory and regulatory oversight. "Private long-term care facilities should be no different," he said.

In a statement from the Department of Social Development, Kathy Bockus, the minister responsible for seniors, thanked Lamrock for his work and said she "looks forward to digging into the report further."