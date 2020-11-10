75-year-old pedestrian killed in collison in Tabusintac

A 75-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle in Tabusintac, N.B., on Friday.

According to an RCMP news release, the man, who was from the area, was crossing Grattan Rd. around 12:30 p.m. when he was hit by a southbound vehicle.

He died at the scene.

A 36-year-old woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle was not injured.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is helping in the investigation.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

