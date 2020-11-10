75-year-old pedestrian killed in collison in Tabusintac
A 75-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Grattan Rd. on Friday afternoon.
The man was crossing Grattan Road on Friday afternoon
A 75-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle in Tabusintac, N.B., on Friday.
According to an RCMP news release, the man, who was from the area, was crossing Grattan Rd. around 12:30 p.m. when he was hit by a southbound vehicle.
He died at the scene.
A 36-year-old woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle was not injured.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist is helping in the investigation.
Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
