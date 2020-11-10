Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

75-year-old pedestrian killed in collison in Tabusintac

A 75-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Grattan Rd. on Friday afternoon.

The man was crossing Grattan Road on Friday afternoon

Vernon Ramesar · CBC News ·
Neguac RCMP and Neguac Fire Department responded to the collision in Tabusintac (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

A 75-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle in Tabusintac, N.B., on Friday.

According to an RCMP news release, the man, who was from the area, was crossing Grattan Rd. around 12:30 p.m. when he was hit by a southbound vehicle. 

He died at the scene. 

A 36-year-old woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle was not injured. 

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is helping in the investigation.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. 

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now