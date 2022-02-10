After crash sent logs into home, villagers call for action on trucks speeding to mill

Emiley McDonald was in her kitchen feeding her cats when the sound of their meows was violently interrupted.

A logging truck had tipped over in front of her home on Main Street in Chipman, east of Fredericton. At least three logs came through the living room, while others downed power poles outside.

"I just heard a loud gush," McDonald said.

"And when I turned around, I could just see logs and snow going through my living room. I thought that the whole truck was going through my house, and then I could hear the scraping of the metal as it was sliding down the road."

While no one was hurt in the crash, which happened almost two weeks ago, she and other residents say something needs to be done about the trucks speeding through the village above the limit of 50 kilometres an hour on their way to the J.D. Irving mill.

"I feel like a lot of vehicles … when they come into Chipman, when the speed limit goes to 50, they're not slowing down to the speed limit, especially right along there."

The logs caused extensive damage to the McDonald home, destroyed a heat pump and shifted the structure so much that even doors can't open and close properly.

The house is about half a kilometre south of the entrance to JDI's Grand Lake Timber sawmill.

McDonald said she's not sure what the solution would be, considering the village doesn't have its own police station with officers who can enforce the speed limit.

However, given the logging traffic is a result of the JDI mill, the company should be playing a role in addressing the issue, she said.

"I think they should be looking at it, but this [driver who crashed] was also a contractor, so I'm not sure they take any liability for the contractors.

"But these contractors are going into the mill and working for J.D. Irving. So I would think … they would be concerned, too, about something like that happening."

In an email to CBC News, Anne McInerney, spokesperson for JDI, said the driver of the truck that crashed on Jan. 28 was an independent contractor and not a JDI employee.

McInerney said the company has not heard residents' concerns about speeding trucks, but added the company is in frequent contact with the village on various topics and is open to suggestions raised.

"For example, as a result of suggestions, in recent years we have added an additional scale to increase capacity and changed the entrance to the mill," she said.

The RCMP did not respond when asked for updates on its investigation into the crash.

Eyewitness almost hit by truck

Chipman resident Lori Campbell was driving south on Main Street with her husband, Paul, when they saw the crash happen.

Campbell said the truck was approaching them from the opposite direction at a speed that appeared to be above the 50 limit.

It's one thing for a car maybe to go off the road and hit your house, but when you have logs come right in through the side of it, it's very concerning - Emiley McDonald, Chipman

As it began to bend a corner going left, the right wheels of the truck's trailer lifted off the ground before slamming back down, causing the truck to lose control, narrowly missing her and her husband, Campbell said.

After passing the truck passed them, she said, she looked back to see it toppling over to and sending logs into McDonald's home.

"I think truckers have got to ... realize there's some bad turns in Chipman, and they need to be aware of it and slow down," she said.

"It could have been a serious event. People could have been killed. It was scary."

McDonald's husband, Hayward McDonald, wasn't at the house at the time, but said trucks speeding has been an issue for years with little recourse.

After the crash at his house, he said, the least that could be done is install digital speed signs that warn drivers if they're over the limit.

"One thing that I find that works is the signs they have around the school zones," he said.

"They have signs there that just show your speed and that they will cause you to slow down, because I do whenever I come across one of them lights that tell you how fast you're going."

Fixing a house that might stay empty

And on top of having to worry about all the repairs to the house, McDonald said, thieves came in over the same weekend the accident happened, and stole the washer, dryer, television and sound system from the house.

Fortunately, he has another home the couple can live in, located in another part of the village.

But even after everything is repaired, Emiley McDonald said, she can't see herself going back.

"That's something I'm not comfortable with and I would be very concerned about having my nieces or my grandchildren there," she said.

"It's just, you know, it's one thing for a car maybe to go off the road and hit your house, but when you have logs come right in through the side of it, it's very concerning."