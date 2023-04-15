Content
New Brunswick

Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska man, 62, dies in single-vehicle crash

A 62-year-old man died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle accident on Route 180 in Saint-Quentin.

CBC News ·
A close up of the front half of a white RCMP sedan police car.
Saint-Quentin RCMP responded to the crash on Thursday morning. (Shane Magee/CBC file)

A man from Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., died Thursday following a single-vehicle crash on Route 180 in Saint-Quentin.

According to the RCMP, members of the Saint-Quentin RCMP responded to the crash at approximately 10:40 a.m.

The 62-year-old man was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, which was a tanker truck carrying a load of oil. He died at the scene, police say.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the truck, which was travelling westbound, veered off the road and flipped on its side.

An investigation is underway.

