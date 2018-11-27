'A horrific accident:' Ladder safety scrutinized in inquest into worker's death

The fall from a ladder that killed Adam Carleton —a 33-year-old insulator working at the new Irving Oil headquarters in Saint John— appeared to be "an absolute, tragic accident," according to police officers who attended the scene.

When Sgt. Tanya Lawlor arrived at 30 King Square South on Feb. 5, 2018, "there was no indication of a struggle or of foul play at the scene," she said.

"It was a horrific accident that resulted in death."

Fatal fall

A coroner's inquest into Carleton's death continued at the Saint John Law Courts on Tuesday

The question at the centre of the proceedings is whether anything could have prevented Carleton from suffering catastrophic head injuries when he fell from the 10-foot stepladder that day while insulating a heating pipe.

The inquest heard from Richard Blais, director of the chief compliance office at WorkSafeNB, who testified the organization — a Crown corporation — oversees the implementation and application of New Brunswick's Occupational Health and Safety Act and other safety regulations.

According to Kevin Bennett, a retired Saint John police officer turned specialized inspector with WorkSafeNB, the ladder Carleton had been using "appeared to be brand new" and was "in perfect working order."

'A big deal'

But any time people are working at heights, the inquest heard, there is an elevated risk of serious accident.

"Are work sites with ladders more dangerous than others?" asked Crown prosecutor Chris Titus, acting as counsel to New Brunswick Chief Coroner Greg Forestell, who is presiding over the inquest.

Work at the Irving Oil headquarters construction site was halted for a day after Carleton's death. (Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon/CBC)

"Ladders are a big deal," Blais said.

In New Brunswick, Blais said, "we've had over 30 incidents involving ladders [in the past five or six years.]"

"This is a small province, so this is big. And we're talking serious injuries," he said.

"Falls are the definitely at the top when it comes to serious injuries and death [in the workplace]."

Hard hats 'not designed' for falls

Carleton was wearing a hard hat, the inquest heard, which was found on the floor some distance away from where the insulator fell.

But while hard hats protect the wearer if they are struck from the top or the side of the head, they are all but useless in a fall.

"They're not designed for that," Blais said.

While a chin strap is part of the design standard for hard hats, the primary role of the strap is to make sure the hard hat isn't dislodged from the head in a high wind situation.

"The issue of protection from a falls is a totally different protection concept," Blais said, adding that fall arrest training and fall restraint are "the things that we need to focus on to prevent falls."

"Not a hard hat."

Carleton's mother, Wendy Carleton, asked via Titus whether the hard hat might have helped lessen her son's injuries if it had stayed on.

"The short answer is no," Blais said.

No witnesses, no charges

Bennett said the WorkSafeNB investigation was "unable to determine the root cause of the incident."

"There were no witnesses," he said.

WorkSafeNB has recommended no charges be laid but, as a result of Carleton's death, has undertaken an awareness campaign about the safe use of ladders.

As a Red Seal electrician who was trained in ladder safety, Carleton was "competent to use a ladder and work off a ladder," Bennett said.

"The ladder was new ... There was no debris in the area where the incident took place. There were no obstructions on the floor, and it was dry and clean."

The coroner and the jury of three women and two men are hearing evidence to determine the facts of Carleton's death.

The jury will then make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

Three days have been set aside for the inquest, but it could conclude as early as Tuesday afternoon.