Poolside lift helps people with mobility problems enjoy a dip on their own

The Dieppe Aquatic Centre has a new mini-elevator that will help swimmers with mobility issues have easier access to the swimming pool.

The device is called a poolpod and is attached to the edge of the swimming pool. It can be used as a platform for swimmers to stand on, and comes with a wheelchair that is specially made to be lowered into the pool.

Nadia Damphousse, supervisor for clients and programs at the Dieppe aquatic centre said the lift was installed earlier this month and is already a hit with people who have trouble navigating the pool ladder.

"Once in the water, it's amazing how people who are not mobile on the ground, how freely they can swim and do their own thing."

One of the features of the device is that it gives the user independence to get in and out of the pool on their own. There are 25 bracelets available at the front counter, each with a sensor that activates the lift.

"It gives them full accessibility, without any help from anybody."

Nadia Damphousse, supervisor for clients and programs at the Dieppe Aquatic Centre, said there are already 10 swimmers who regularly use the small elevator. (CBC)

Damphousse said some people don't want to ask for help, and the lack of independence was a barrier to swimming for some.

The elevator is for "anybody with recent surgery, arthritis, any mobility issues," said Damphousse.

Regular swimmer Gisele Landry doesn't need to use the mini-elevator, but said it would have come in handy when she had knee surgery a few years ago. Once cleared by her doctor, she returned to the pool but found it wasn't easy getting into the water.

"It's worth having for those who have problems embarking or getting into the pool. It's the best thing."

Swimmers can request a bracelet at the front desk. Users can activate the gate and lift independently, without the help of a lifeguard. (CBC)

Landry said her swim is important to her, and she's glad the Dieppe pool is making it easier for others to use the pool.

"It's important for our health and it doesn't matter what age you are. I'm glad the benefit is there for all of us."

According to Damphousse, the poolpod was installed on April 4 and is already popular.

"We already have about 10 regular clients who are in love with the product and now it's just to get the word out to all the others that are maybe not coming to the pools, that are not using the pools because of the barrier."