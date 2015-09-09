$50K donation allows two Fredericton beaches to add accessibility features

Two Fredericton beaches will soon become more accessible for people with disabilities.

Thanks to new funding, accessible features will be installed at Morell Park and Killarney Lake Park this summer.

Access to spaces is a human rights issue, said Mathieu Stever, the manager of Para New Brunswick, a recreation program operated by Ability New Brunswick.

"Everyone should have access to every single service available, no matter what your ability is," he said.

The project is being funded by a $50,000 donation from the Fredericton North Rotary Club.

A legacy project

Bonny Hoyt-Hallett, the club's past president, who chairs the 100-year committee, announced the donation at Monday's city council meeting.

"This was a legacy project we wanted to do in association with our 100-year anniversary, so it was very nice to be able to see it all come together," she said.

Para NB is currently evaluating the accessibility of parks and recreation activities, said manager Mathieu Stever. (Submitted by Mathieu Stever)

As a volunteer organization, Hoyt-Hallet said the Rotary Club is an inherent part of the community. She said working together with the city is now going to allow water access to citizens who didn't have access before.

"We're just really pleased that Rotary is able to contribute this way and hope that the docks that are put in will be well-used."

Platform and transfer bar

John Burns, acting manager with the City of Fredericton, said a pilot project in 2021 provided a middle ramp to connect the docks to the shore. The goal for 2022 was to improve upon that project.

According to a news release issued by the city, the dock at Killarney Lake will include a 12-foot platform to allow guests to come on and off the ramp.

At Morell Park, the dock will include a transfer bar, making it easier for people using a wheelchair to get in and out of boats. Both docks could be rearranged to suit different needs when installed.

When Rotary approached the city about a legacy project for its 100th anniversary, Burns said they talked about improving those sections of docks to make them more accessible.

"There's a lot of people that maybe didn't have access to be on the water and we're just trying to improve that," he said. "I think it's incredibly important. We take a lot of pride in doing the best we can to make things as accessible as possible."

Burns said the hope is to have the docks completed as soon as possible. The project was approved at city council on Monday and a concept, design and material list are already done. Because of supply and demand issues, Burns said there may be delays, but the process of getting the materials has already begun.

Ripple effect

Stever said he hopes more New Brunswick communities take on projects like this one, with the hopes of New Brunswick becoming the most accessible province in Canada.

"This is the new spark to the great fire that I'm hoping happens in New Brunswick where we start being inspired by some communities that are taking the first steps into becoming fully accessible," he said.

Stever wants New Brunswick to be a destination for accessible tourism, sport, recreation and active living,

He hopes the accessibility features on the docks at Morell Park and Killarney Lake are just the start of a multi-phase project.

"It's a great first step," said Stever. "I really encourage the city to keep on going and adding new phases so eventually the park is fully accessible to every single type of mobility."