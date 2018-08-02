Dinners, wine and trips to Europe: How a public agency's executives go after investors

An economic development agency created to help attract businesses to northeastern New Brunswick has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of public money on lavish dinners and trips.

AcadieNor, a non-profit company created in 2005 by the Town of Caraquet to attract and retain businesses, spent at least $500,000 on trips, gifts and dinners.

The expenses for 2010 through 2017 are revealed in documents obtained by Radio Canada.

The company fought the broadcaster tooth and nail for five years not to have the information go public — rejecting a recommendation from the New Brunswick information commissioner to release documents — and then went to court.

An accurate amount for expenses before 2010 is not available because the company destroyed almost every document pertaining to expenses incurred between 2006 and 2010.

The documents Radio-Canada was able to obtain through right-to-information laws after the legal battle show large sums of money often spent with little explanation.

Lavish dinners

In 2015, company executives went to swanky Paris restaurant Au Pied de Cochon.

Part of the bill they sent AcadieNor is illegible, but they did have foie gras, steak, a $177 bottle of wine — three bottles of wine actually, and eight glasses of cognac.

The total was $1,029.

Wine was always an important part of the dinners. (CBC)

The reimbursement claim simply said "cultural trip."

Another dinner, this one at La Bête steakhouse in Quebec City to talk about the Bas-Caraquet naval shipyard, cost a whopping $2,700.

Company defends spending

The current president of AcadieNor defended the spending. According to Gilles Lanteigne, who's been leading the agency since 2015, this is simply how business gets done.

"You can't make an omelette without breaking any eggs," Lanteigne said. "When you meet these business people … to offer them a bottle of water, I mean that doesn't have its place."

Lanteigne believes the expenses are necessary.

"You do business with CEOs, with high society people who have a different lifestyle than us. That's the only way to bring people to our communities. Otherwise, they won't come."

AcadieNor was in part financed with town money. (CBC)

Caraquet's general manager, Marc Duguay, who sat on AcadieNor's board of directors, gave few details about his expenses, often only writing "economic development dinner" in his requests for reimbursement. He also often signed off on his own expenses.

Other expenses cited no reason at all.

Reimbursement claims for alcohol were also a common occurrence, often with no explanation whatsoever, such as a receipt for $76.35 from Quebec's liquor board in 2015.

Trips to Europe

Efforts to diversity Caraquet's economy brought company executives to various places around the world.

Among them, a trip to Italy in 2015 about the naval shipyard, which cost $1,093.

Marc Duguay actually approved his own reimbursement claim for part of the trip.

The bill at Pied de Cochon in Paris totalled $1,029.25. (Radio-Canada/Rene Landry)

Executives also went to Yukon for a conference on economic development, at a cost of $2,490.

Duguay, as well as the mayor of Caraquet, Kevin Haché, who is running for the Progressive Conservatives in the September provincial election, both refused to comment on the expense claims.

'It was too much'

Réginald Boudreau sat on the first board of directors of the company, but after he left, he was often invited to dinners by company executives, in his role as president of the chamber of commerce of the greater Caraquet area.

"I always found the town generous in what is was offering," Boudreau said. "There was a lot of wine, a lot of very, very good meals. We didn't dine out at McDonald's. It was always copious, boozy meals.

"I always thought it was a bit much."

Réginald Boudreau said he often felt the dinners were too much. (CBC)

Boudreau said the agency may have helped Caraquet's economic development, but he questions the way it was managed.

"What worried me, is that statements of accounts weren't always verified," he said. "I used to think, 'well, if I'm not given verified balance sheets and accounting that follow the rules, I don't want any part of this.'"

Gifts to politicians

On at least seven occasions, AcadieNor gave seafood as a gift, often to public officials.

The company spent $1,059.40 doing so.

"We're in seafood country and we like to thank the people who help us," said Gilles Lanteigne. "This is perfectly normal."

Documents also revealed executives rubbed shoulders with politicians.

Hotel receipts show Lucien Sonier, former vice-president of AcadieNor, attended a Liberal Party convention in Fredericton in November 2015.

Seafood was often given as gift. (Submitted)

Then in 2017, he dished out $748.14 of company money for a dinner thrown in honour of former premier Frank McKenna, the profits of which went to New Brunswick's Liberal Party.

"We would have done it for whatever party was in power," Lanteigne said.

"It's part of the game. You build relationships, you build contacts, and if you need help … I mean those projects won't build themselves."

Lanteigne said he worries people might take the expenses out of context, and thinks the agency should be judged only based on the number of jobs created.

According to Lanteigne, more than a dozen companies settled in Caraquet, creating about 200 jobs.