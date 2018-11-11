Lizotte released as head coach of Acadie-Bathurst Titan

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan have released head coach Bryan Lizotte for what it is calling "family reasons."

A new release posted on the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's website gave no further details.

The Titan have won only four of 21 games after winning the Memorial Cup last season.

Lizotte was an assistant coach from 2016-18. He was promoted to head coach in the summer after Mario Pouliot left to become head coach and general manager of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

The Titan said Lizotte played a vital role in helping lead the Titan to its second President's Cup title in 20 years, and and its first Memorial Cup.

"The Titan organization wishes the best of luck to Bryan Lizotte in his future endeavours, and thanks him for his contribution to the team over the past couple of years," the team said in the release.

Radio-Canada has confirmed that former national junior team coach Mario Durocher will take over the team. A press conference will be held sometime this week.