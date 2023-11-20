Acadian-inspired star sculpture greets visitors on U.S. side of new international bridge

The five-pointed star sculpture called Stella can be seen from a distance by visitors when entering Madawaska, Maine, over the new international bridge onto Four Corners Crossing. It can also be experienced up close with access from Main Street, Mill Street and Four Corners Park. (Deschaine Digital/Facebook)

A towering new piece of public art, a stylized star inspired by the Acadian flag, is ready to welcome visitors at the new U.S. land port of entry across the St. John River from Edmundston.

The star, which stands more than 10 metres high and five metres across, is "rooted in Acadian heritage," according to the U.S. General Services Administration, which commissioned the sculpture for Madawaska, Maine, as part of its Art in Architecture program.

"The five-pointed star design is commonly found on barns and homes around Aroostook County and was depicted on Maine's original state flag designed in 1901," it said in a statement.

Construction of the port of entry itself is running behind schedule, which has delayed the opening of the new multimillion-dollar, international bridge until the spring.

But the star, made of bright yellow stainless steel rods radiating within a blue square metal frame, was unveiled about a week ago.

Edmundston Mayor Eric Marquis said it's "pretty amazing."

"People seem to feel like it's a really nice gesture coming [from] the American side," he said.

Celebrating heritage

Madawaska resident and drone photographer Steven Deschaine, who recently posted a photo of the star on social media, agrees.

"It seems like 95 per cent of the comments were very positive," said Deschaine, who is an Acadian. "I think people are proud that they're celebrating their heritage."

The star, which is lit up at night and "kind of glows," also serves as a new attraction for his hometown, which has seen its share of economic struggles, he said. "It's actually really nice."

"We don't have a lot of, you know, new monuments in town or anything, so it's something new, something people can take pictures in front of."

Sculptor reinvented icon

Sculptor Ralph Helmick, who is based outside Boston, came up with the design after visiting the Madawaska area in December 2019.

He wanted a familiar icon that would make the artwork "anchoring," and found the five-pointed star is prominent on both sides of the border — hanging on people's houses and painted on barns.

"Many, if not most people, consider it the Acadian star, understandably," said Helmick.

The blue, white and red-striped Acadian flag, adopted in 1884, bears a gold star at the top left corner. It is known as the Stella Maris, or Star of the Sea, and is meant to seek the guidance and protection of the Virgin Mary, patron saint of the Acadians.

Ralph Helmick, who has devoted most of his 40-year career to making public sculptures, says the 'seed' of his latest installation was planted four years ago when he spent a few days in Madawaska. (Ralph Helmick)

But in talking to people and doing some research at the local library, Helmick discovered some also consider the star patriotic, associated with the military.

For others, it's a symbol of Mi'kmaw culture, he said. Some told him it's an Amish star, noting members of the Mennonites sect have started moving into the region.

It even symbolizes agricultural aspirations or good luck to some people, said Helmick.

WATCH | International bridge gets closer to completion: New international bridge still not ready Duration 0:53 Featured Video The bridge between the city of Edmundston, N.B., and the town of Madawaska, Maine, was expected to be completed before the end of the year but has been delayed until spring.

"This commonplace symbol means different things to different people," he said.

With that in mind and keen to elevate "opportunities for connection," he created a new concept, using the negative space to form the star, which enables people to see the night sky through it.

"It's basically reinventing an icon," said Helmick, who has completed more than 50 public art projects, including a giant letter "H" to welcome visitors to Hopewell, Va.

"That made sense to me. That excited me," he said. "One of the nice things about northern Maine is the night sky. Living close to a city, I don't get to see it all that much."

Star 'transcends political boundaries'

"Virtuoso" welder Matt Koestner of Bob's Welding & Fabrication helped make his vision a reality — a "kinetic" sculpture, where the viewer, instead of the artwork, is moving. Three layers of rods help give it "more intrigue or optical fizz," said Helmick.

The sculpture, which faces east and west, the same direction of travel of Route 1, is called Stella, Latin for star.

"The Acadian star transcends political boundaries," said Helmick.

"Cultural connection will outlast political boundaries every time, and that can take the form of language and dialects. Or symbols."