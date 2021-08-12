The Acadian Society of New Brunswick is making six recommendations for revisions to the Official Languages Act.

President Alexandre Cédric Doucet said his group has done a lot of consultation with over 100 members, as well as legal and public administration experts.

They're calling for several new sections in the act, including one for nursing homes.

"I don't think that all the staffers should be bilingual," said Doucet, "but I think the nursing home has the duty and the government has the duty to make sure that the nursing home can offer bilingual services and bilingual activities … for a person who wants to have this in his official language."

Language barriers affect access to health care, he said, as well as quality of care and the rights of patients and caregivers.

Long waits create hospital crowding

People are waiting four to six weeks for a nursing home placement in their language, said Doucet, which is adding to crowding issues in hospitals.

Two language commissioners have already looked at the nursing home issue and agreed,, he said.

Two commissioners, Judge Yvette Finn and John McLaughlin, are reviewing the Official Languages Act, a process that is required every 10 years.

We're a bilingual province. We unfortunately have some tension — linguistic tension. - Alexandre Cédric Doucet

They are meeting virtually with various target groups and individuals.

The Acadian society is repeating a call for public hearings.

The act is a social contract between the province's two largest linguistic communities, said Doucet, and more transparency would be better.

"We're a bilingual province. We unfortunately have some tension — linguistic tension. And I think we've got to talk to each other to find some social harmony."

Group wants francophone immigration targets

One of the Acadian society's other recommendations would allow francophones in the provincial government to work in the language of their choice.

The federal government brought in that kind of rule several years ago, he said.

Even the legislative assembly, he said, is "an assimilating environment for Acadian francophones."

In terms of immigration, the Acadians society wants the Official Languages Act to set a target that 50 per cent of immigrants be francophone.

New Brunswick's demographic decline has been unfavourable for Acadian francophones for many years, he said.

The society would also like to see more powers for the language commissioner, such as the ability to initiate legal remedies, request shorter deadlines for institutions that have violated the act and appear in court on behalf of a complainant.

The only power the commissioner has now, said Doucet, is to make recommendations to the premier.

The deadline to participate in the public consultation is Aug. 31.