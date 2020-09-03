2 families left traumatized when RCMP in northeast storm houses on drug raid

Two extended families says they're trying to recover physically and mentally after the RCMP burst through their homes on a drug raid Monday night in Rang-Saint-Georges, near Paquetville on the Acadian Peninsula.

Jackie Arseneault spoke on behalf of the families on Thursday, saying in French that they are still suffering the effects of being exposed to tear gas, being dragged from their homes by police officers, having guns pointed at their heads and, in the case of her 14-year-old-daughter, being forced naked from the shower.

"The police officer made her shut the water off, get out of the shower naked — before she was allowed to cover herself with a towel and get dressed. She's still traumatized," the mother in French.

Arseneault and her two daughters have been living in her parents' house on Route 135 while an extension is being built.

She said she and her aunt were sitting in the garage when they heard explosions at her brother's house. As she ran outside to see what was going on, she was met by RCMP officers, who ordered her to get on the ground.

She said she could see a dozen officers and four vehicles from the emergency response team there.

"I could hear the children crying," Arseneault said of the youngest children, who are the grandchildren of her brother's girlfriend.

"The eight-year-old boy tried to jump from the second-storey window. Now he's having nightmares about what happened."

The RCMP's emergency response team used excessive force to knock down the front door of her brother's house. Inside were two adults, three teenagers and two children. (Jackie Arseneault/Facebook)

Arseneault said RCMP broke down the door, smashed the windows in the house and threw tear gas inside. After about five minutes, those inside the house were allowed to go outside, she said.

In her parents house, Arseneault's 15-year-old daughter and her boyfriend were ordered from a bedroom and told to lie on the living-room floor while police pointed guns at their heads, she said.

RCMP defended their actions and issued a news release Thursday in response to media inquiries.

"Given the nature of the investigation, and information received during the course of the investigation, the RCMP's emergency response team was deployed to ensure officer and public safety," said New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Jean-Francois Martel.

The release said police encountered "fortified doors" during the raid.

But Arseneault denies that, saying her brother was on his way to open the door when the ERT broke it down.

The police news release acknowledged the presence of other people during the searches, including two young children, but downplayed the possible effect on them.

"No one was injured, and paramedics attended the scene to ensure the well-being of all occupants" the release read.

Arseneault said this is untrue. Her nephew Dylan Ferron, 19, who is recovering from cancer, was dragged to the side of the road, a move that tore his underwear off. He was left there bleeding from scrapes.

"No one checked on him," she said.

She said others in the family were offered bottles of water by officers to wash their eyes out.

Arseneault said this was some of the debris left behind after the RCMP burst through her father and brother's homes to execute a search warrant. (Jackie Arseneault/Facebook)

On Tuesday, RCMP said in a release that two people were arrested in the raid, a 35-year-old man and a 65-year-old man, and that officers seized "quantities of what is believed to be cocaine and an undisclosed amount of currency." The release did not mention any weapons.

In Thursday's release, police said three people were arrested, the two men and a 52-year-old woman, as part of a drug trafficking investigation. The release said police had carried out three search warrants at a residence on Route 135 since 2018.

Martel said items seized from the two homes this week included "quantities of what is believed to be cocaine in packages intended for distribution, as well as significant quantities of Canadian and U.S. currency."

When asked if the RCMP knew there were children and teenagers in both houses, Martel said that even when a threat assessment is conducted, there is no way of knowing the exact number of people in a residence when warrants are executed.

"We go with the most recent and accurate data we've gathered in the investigation," Martel told CBC News.

"Prior to executing a search warrant police always have an idea of who might be present. That being said, there's never any guarantee that you know that there might be more people there, there might be less people there at the actual time of the execution."

Arseneault said all the windows in her brother's house were blown out during the drug bust. (Jackie Arseneault/Facebook)

RCMP said a threat assessment warranted use of the RCMP's emergency response team. Asked what the threat was, with two adults, three teenagers and two small children in the house, Martel said he couldn't discuss the techniques police use.

"Obviously, if they judged that that was the most appropriate way to enter the house safely, that's for them to talk about."

Asked if it was normal procedure to point guns at teenagers, including a naked 14-year-old, Martel said that was something he'd have to talk to the investigators at the scene to "get their side of the story."

"I'm not sure what to tell you there. I would need to get more information."

In the meantime, Arseneault said, her brother is now being evicted from the NB Housing unit she said the RCMP destroyed.

"He's got two weeks to get out."

The three people who were arrested were released and are to appear in court in December.

The families are speaking to a lawyer about making a complaint against the RCMP, Arseneault said.

"They didn't have to come here and do this to us. It's too much."