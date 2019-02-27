Stay home: Roads remain closed on Acadian Peninsula, travel restrictions in place

Emergency officials on New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula have a simple message for drivers in the wake of a bitter winter storm.

"Stay home," said Cedric Landry, spokesperson for the Acadian Peninsula's regional emergency operations centre.

"That's the best way to stay safe and secondly, ensure the emergency first responders have access to give service to the ones who need it."

Municipal and provincial plows and blowers are working to clear drifts from blocked highways and secondary roads for a second day as high winds continue to blow, causing drifting and poor visibility.

Road closures

Whiteout conditions were even too much for this plow on Miscou Island. (Facebook/Pascal Chiasson) Several roads across the province remained impassable Wednesday. They are:

Route 11 between Janeville and Grand Anse

Route 11 between the Sheila intersection of Route # 370 and Riviere du Portage at the other intersection with Route # 370

Route 113 between Inkerman and Shippagan

Route 113 between Shippagan and the Miscou Island Lighthouse

Travel is not recommended from Tracadie to Oak Point because of drifting snow and poor visibility. The Tabusintac Bridge in Tabusintac remains closed for a second day.

The Val Comeau Road was completely blocked by drifting snow. (Submitted/Miguel Duguay) "You just can't go on those roads right now," said Landry. "If you try to go for example on the plains between Inkerman and Shippigan you'll see a big plow there or a police car telling you you're not allowed to go."

Landry said the high winds are making it impossible for plows to keep the roads open.

"If there's an emergency, a fire or a medical emergency we have staff there that's available to open those roads for ambulances, for fire trucks."

Resources to help

Landry said the centre was opened Tuesday night to ensure resources were in place to help with any emergencies. The centre will remain open until things are back to normal.

Access to this home, next to the Tabusintac Bridge, has been completely blocked by a huge snow drift. The bridge itself has been closed for two days due to drifting snow and poor visibility. (Submitted/Marc Comeau) "We are here to advise people of what's going on and what to do."

Landry said he can't remember a storm and high winds keeping roads closed for so long.

"The good news is the winds are supposed to die down tonight," he said Wednesday.

But even with wind warnings lifted, a blowing snow advisory remained in place for the Acadian Peninsula. Strong westerly winds are continuing but Environment Canada's forecast called for them to diminish Wednesday night.

Less traffic

High winds and blowing snow created large snow drifts around many homes like this one in Caraquet. (Facebook/Jolène Mallet) With that, Landry said plows need room to work to clear the drifts.

"They want space to work, stay home."

With many businesses remaining closed, Landry said there was less traffic on the roads Wednesday.

"We hope it stays like that until tomorrow to help either first responders or the people who work at snow removal, to make their jobs a little easier."

Digging out

Drifts reached the roof of Miguel Duguay's residence in Val Comeau. (Submitted by Miguel Duguay) Val Comeau resident Miguel Duguay said he's one person who will stay put.

"There was four feet of snow on the road last night and when I woke up this morning the snow was all the way to the roof of the house."

While the back door was clear, Duguay had to dig a tunnel to get out the front door.

He said a blower worked to open the road and a snow plow helped to clear the rest.

When asked if people were travelling on the road after it was cleared, Duguay said no.

"People are staying put and the roads are closed and they're not letting anyone through."

Having gone through the ice storm in 2017, Duguay says he learned to be prepared.

"We had lots of food, and spare water."

Closures

In other parts of the province, roads are open to emergency vehicles only from St. Quentin to Southeast Upsalquitch and from 180 Southeast Upsalquitch River to Bathurst.

Whiteout conditions are being blamed for a six-car pileup near Fredericton Tuesday that left a 27-year-old man in critical condition. He had to be extracted from his vehicle.

The pileup involved a a garbage truck and five passenger vehicles.