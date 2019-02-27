Stay home: Roads remain closed on Acadian Peninsula, travel restrictions in place
Some highways in New Brunswick remained closed for second day
Emergency officials on New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula have a simple message for drivers in the wake of a bitter winter storm.
"Stay home," said Cedric Landry, spokesperson for the Acadian Peninsula's regional emergency operations centre.
"That's the best way to stay safe and secondly, ensure the emergency first responders have access to give service to the ones who need it."
Municipal and provincial plows and blowers are working to clear drifts from blocked highways and secondary roads for a second day as high winds continue to blow, causing drifting and poor visibility.
Road closures
- Route 11 between Janeville and Grand Anse
- Route 11 between the Sheila intersection of Route # 370 and Riviere du Portage at the other intersection with Route # 370
- Route 113 between Inkerman and Shippagan
- Route 113 between Shippagan and the Miscou Island Lighthouse
Travel is not recommended from Tracadie to Oak Point because of drifting snow and poor visibility. The Tabusintac Bridge in Tabusintac remains closed for a second day.
Landry said the high winds are making it impossible for plows to keep the roads open.
"If there's an emergency, a fire or a medical emergency we have staff there that's available to open those roads for ambulances, for fire trucks."
Resources to help
Landry said the centre was opened Tuesday night to ensure resources were in place to help with any emergencies. The centre will remain open until things are back to normal.
Landry said he can't remember a storm and high winds keeping roads closed for so long.
"The good news is the winds are supposed to die down tonight," he said Wednesday.
But even with wind warnings lifted, a blowing snow advisory remained in place for the Acadian Peninsula. Strong westerly winds are continuing but Environment Canada's forecast called for them to diminish Wednesday night.
Less traffic
"They want space to work, stay home."
With many businesses remaining closed, Landry said there was less traffic on the roads Wednesday.
"We hope it stays like that until tomorrow to help either first responders or the people who work at snow removal, to make their jobs a little easier."
Digging out
"There was four feet of snow on the road last night and when I woke up this morning the snow was all the way to the roof of the house."
While the back door was clear, Duguay had to dig a tunnel to get out the front door.
When asked if people were travelling on the road after it was cleared, Duguay said no.
"People are staying put and the roads are closed and they're not letting anyone through."
Having gone through the ice storm in 2017, Duguay says he learned to be prepared.
"We had lots of food, and spare water."
Closures
In other parts of the province, roads are open to emergency vehicles only from St. Quentin to Southeast Upsalquitch and from 180 Southeast Upsalquitch River to Bathurst.
Whiteout conditions are being blamed for a six-car pileup near Fredericton Tuesday that left a 27-year-old man in critical condition. He had to be extracted from his vehicle.
The pileup involved a a garbage truck and five passenger vehicles.