Poor road conditions close Acadian Peninsula schools for 5th consecutive day

The Francophone Northeast School District has closed schools on the Acadian Peninsula for the fifth day in a row because of poor road conditions.

A snowstorm closed all schools in the province on Monday, and heavy winds and blowing snow caused poor road conditions, closing schools in parts of northern New Brunswick for the rest of the week.

March Break starts next week, meaning some students in New Brunswick will have gotten an extra week off.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has indicated that highways have reopened in the northeastern section of the province.

Some highways were shut down for four days because blowing snow caused drifts on roads that were up to four and a half metres tall.

Mathieu Chayer, the regional co-ordinator for the province's Emergency Measures Organization, said the road conditions are much improved after a lot of hard work by snow removal crews.