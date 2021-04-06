Acadian Peninsula residents lose legal fight to join Shippagan

Residents of a local service district in the Acadian Peninsula have lost their legal challenge to where they will end up as part of local government reform.

Many people living in Chiasson-Savoy opposed a provincial decision to make their community part of the new municipality of Île-de-Lamèque as of Jan.1, 2023.

They said it made more sense to make them part of the town of Shippagan, where they were going to be placed under the province's original reform white paper a year ago.

But Court of King's Bench Justice Danie Roy ruled last week that the residents had failed to prove their case.

"In my view, the minister's decision was not unreasonable," she wrote.

Chiasson-Savoy is on the island of Lamèque but is across a bridge from Shippagan.

Children in the local service district cross the bridge to go to school in Shippagan, and the community has helped fund the town's fire and pool services, which residents use.

The residents went to court in August seeking a judicial review of the decision to make the community part of Île-de-Lamèque. The heart of that community is farther away from the LSD.

Residents argued that Local Government Minister Daniel Allain's decision was not reasonable because the period in which he reversed his original decision to put them with Shippagan, from Feb. 4 to 15, wasn't long enough for him to consider the issues.

But Roy said in her decision that the specific feasibility study and consultation the residents wanted about their community was not required by law, and the province had done plenty of consulting in general on the reforms.

"The fact that the applicant is unhappy with the minister's decision, or that the minister could have made a different decision, is not enough to conclude that the decision was not reasonable."

While some Chiasson-Savoy residents opposed Allain's decision, Roy noted, others were happy with it.

"The population is divided," she said. "Nevertheless, my role is not to ask what decision I would have made or to find a solution. … I have to look at the reasonableness of the decision, notably the reasoning that was followed and the result of the decision."

Besides making a reasonable decision, Allain also did not violate the principle of procedural fairness, she said.

Gastien Godin, a spokesperson for the residents who took the case to court, could not be reached to comment on whether they will appeal.