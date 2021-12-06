Schools in the northern and southern parts of the province are closed due to rain, freezing rain and snow forecast Monday.

Environment Canada has also issued storm surge warnings where localized flooding is expected for the Bay of Chaleur and part of the Acadian Peninsula Monday afternoon.

All schools in the Francophone Northeast and Northwest Districts are closed. In Anglophone North, all schools are closed except Rexton.

Schools in a large part of Anglophone West School District are also closed. Schools affected include:

Edmundston

Grand​​ Falls, Plaster Rock, Perth-Andover

Florenceville-Bristol, Bath, Centreville, Hartland, Woodstock

Canterbury, Keswick Valley, Nackawic, Burtts Corner, McAdam, Harvey

Stanley, Boiestown, Doaktown

Anglophone West School District schools in zones 1 to 5 will be closed today due to the forecasted weather conditions. <br><br>The zones can be found here: <a href="https://t.co/09KuhEhaqG">https://t.co/09KuhEhaqG</a> —@ASD_West

The Anglophone West closures do not include the greater Fredericton area.

According to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin, Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy with periods of snow. Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow are expected throughout the day.

Simpkin says in the south, snow will be changing to rain with a risk of freezing rain. In that area, snow is expected to accumulate to between two and five centimetres, followed by five to 10 millimetres of rain.

Temperature highs are expected to be -1C in the north to 8C in the south.