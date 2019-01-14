Charity aims high with $1-million school breakfast goal

A school breakfast program is aiming high as it tries to raise $1 million over the next five years to feed hungry students on the Acadian Peninsula.

Wanita McGraw, chair of the Acadian Peninsula Breakfast Foundation, said she hopes to start a capital fund to provide breakfast for 5,000 students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

"It's always that one thing I wanted to, do one goal in my life," McGraw told the CBC's Shift. "For some reason, it just really affects me that kids go to school with an empty stomach."

In addition to the $1 million fund, she plans traditional fundraising every year, which she says will sustain the charity and support other breakfast and lunch programs on the Acadian Peninsula.

The goal is really big but the need is there for sure. - Wanita McGraw, chair of the Acadian Peninsula Breakfast Foundation

"The financial institutions have been warned that I'll be coming to their door with a high interest rate," she said with a laugh.

Hungry students

According to Statistics Canada, one in five children in New Brunswick lives in a low-income home. McGraw said one in four students in the Acadian Peninsula goes to school hungry. And it's worse in some schools.

"We have schools that [have] almost 40 percent of the kids who don't eat in the morning," she said. "The need is really there for sure."

Small beginnings

McGraw said the charity started when a group of young adults reached out to her in 2014 because they knew she cared about this issue.

"They heard it's something that's so close to my heart," she said. "Always the timing wasn't quite there, but once they reached to me … it was an immediate yes, for sure."

The group gained steam and incorporated in 2017.

McGraw said the group announced its intention to raise $1 million a few months ago, and it has already raised $200,000.

"They money that we've received so far are people coming to us," she said. "I'm so excited, you should see me. It's like Christmas every day."

Pilot projects

The group started two pilot projects last year in schools that don't have breakfast programs.

"[Volunteers] are buying and organizing everything, making sure all the kids are eating," she said.

"In one of the schools, the principal used to have 12 to 15 students coming everyday, saying they have stomach ache, headache. … Since they've been eating and having the breakfast in the morning she'd had zero issues, none."

With the success of the pilot projects, McGraw said the group will start fundraising in earnest, and "knocking on doors," to try to reach their ambitious goal.

"The goal is really big but the need is there for sure," she said.