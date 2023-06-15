Lobster Bites: new exhibit explores history, pop-culture influence on Acadian community

A new exhibit at the Acadian Museum in Moncton is not about the biology of the crustacean, but about the lobster as a symbol that permeates Acadian culture.

Museum curator Andrée Godin said Lobster Bites shows that lobster isn't limited to the family table, though that, too, is celebrated through a mix of past and present photos.

The lobster has inspired artists and marketers alike, she said, which can be seen in the lobster carved on a pillar at the Assomption cathedral in Moncton and a motorcycle fitted with custom leather work to resemble the crustacean.

"You see artists being influenced by the lobster," Godin said. "You see the lobster really being sort of a publicist, or playing a role in promotion, whether it's tourism or restaurants or things like that, and I would even argue that in terms of iconography or images that we really sort of attach it to the Acadian culture."

The exhibit aims to show how prevalent the lobster is as a symbol in Acadian culture. (Vanessa Moreau/CBC)

Godin said it's hard to choose a favourite piece in the exhibit, but the lobster motorcycle loaned to the museum is a highlight.

Owned by Gilles Maillet of the Shediac Lobster Shop, the motorcycle's red-leather carapace was handmade by artist Timothée Richard.

Many of the exhibit's other pieces come from private collections and other museums, while some are in the museum's permanent collection. One such item is a lobster tin that Godin said is from around 1885.

"I have to say that every day or every week, I have an object that sort of draws my eye," she said.

WATCH | What does a bright red lobster signify when it comes to Acadian culture? Moncton’s Acadian Museum showcases crustacean as beloved symbol of the culture Duration 3:41 Lobster Bites exhibit examines the relationship between the crustacean and the Acadian people.

One of the costumes worn by the mascot of the Shediac Lobster Festival stands in the middle of the room, near a picnic table decked out in a red-and-white-checkered tablecloth, set up for a summer feast.

The crustacean, almost always depicted as bright red — its cooked form — also appear on souvenirs, in historical photos, on handmade cushions and posters promoting music and a local film festival.

This carving of a lobster appears on a support pillar of the Notre-Dame-de-l’Assomption cathedral on St-George Street in Moncton. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

There is also a chalkboard where visitors can try their hand at drawing one.

"I just kind of want to to have people you know walk out and say, 'Wow, lobster is everywhere in Acadie, and maybe reflect in terms of what their relationship is with the lobster," said Godin.

"And to have fun, to think about their fond memories that they would have around the lobster, whether it's eating or fishing it with family."

An old wooden crate that was used to ship fresh lobster. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

The exhibit put out a call for members of the public to submit photos of their families enjoying lobster, which will be posted in one section of the exhibit. Photos can still be submitted to the museum by email.

The exhibit will run at the museum, located on the University of Moncton campus, until Dec.15.