'It changes communities forever': 39th Jeux de l'Acadie kick off in Miramichi

The Jeux de l'Acadie finally got underway in Miramichi on Thursday, much to the excitement of longtime advocates eager to see the region's Acadian history highlighted.

"We waited a long, long time to get these games," said Marc Allain, president of the organizing committee for the 39th edition of the games.

The Acadian games are a mix of sporting and cultural activities that are held every year for Acadian and francophone youth throughout Atlantic Canada.

Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon says the games generate a lot of energy and give the city a chance to highlight its Acadian history. (CBC)

Miramichi has been bidding to host the games since the 1990s and finally won the bid last year.

"There's a tremendous amount of passion with actually seeing the dream become a reality," Allain said.

The games give Miramichi a chance to highlight its Acadian history — something Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon said people may not know about.

"When people think of Miramichi, they may not always think of an Acadian presence, of a francophone presence, but that's been a big part of our community from the very beginning."

Allain agreed. He said the Acadian history of the Miramichi region is not as known as it should be.

The kids for the last few weeks leading into the games seem to walk just a little taller with shoulders just a little broader and a little spark in their eyes. - Marc Allain , 39th Jeux de l'Acadie organizing committee

"The Miramichi region is often not perceived as a longstanding Acadian community, but we have been here since le camp d'Espérance in the 1700s and are an essential chapter of the Acadian history as a whole."

Le camp d'Espérance, located on Wilson's Point, offered shelter to Acadian refugees from 1756 to 1759.

"Now we get the chance to be able to tell people about that story," Allain said.

"It's a once in a lifetime chance to really, really show all of Atlantic Canada the Acadian community of the Miramichi region."

Eyes on Miramichi

The games will take place at venues across the city from Friday to Sunday, including École Carrefour Beausoleil, Miramichi Valley High School, Max Aitken Academy, James M. Hill Memorial High School and King Street Elementary School.

Allain said there's a lot of pride in the games for the athletes.

"The kids for the last few weeks leading into the games seem to walk just a little taller, with shoulders just a little broader and a little spark in their eyes," he said.

"They knew that Atlantic Canada is all of a sudden paying attention to their region and to them."

The games are expected to draw approximately 1,300 participants between the ages of 10 and 17, and 5,000 parents, friends, supporters and other spectators. Nearly 700 volunteers are helping out.

The games will end at 1:30 p.m. on Canada Day, with a closing ceremony at the Civic Centre and a performance by singer-songwriter and Rosaireville native Lisa LeBlanc.

Lordon said he is happy to see the energy the games have already brought to the city.

"I'm looking forward to the next few days and the pride that something like this can give to the community and the energy and momentum that will carry out of this event into the next big event and into the continued renewal of our city," he said.

Allain said he's also looking forward to seeing how the enthusiasm generated from the games will impact Miramichi.

"This thing changes communities, and it changes communities forever."