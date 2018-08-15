Célébrez: Festivities planned for Acadian national holiday

The Acadian flag will be flying across the province Wednesday and thousands of people will feast, dance and march in parades, making as much noise as possible.

It's National Acadian Day, also known as Quinze-Août, and celebrations are planned in communities from Moncton to Fredericton to Caraquet and points beyond.

"​The Acadian people of the province, they're trying to keep what they have as their culture and their identity," said Philippe Chiasson, president of the Festival Acadien de Caraquet.

"They're proud of it."

In places like Caraquet on the Acadian Peninsula, residents have been celebrating Acadian "joie de vivre" for almost two weeks with live music, large gatherings and red, white, blue and gold decor.

Time to get loud

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the community will celebrate its annual Grand Tintamarre. Throngs of people will fill Main Street holding pots, bells, spoons, whistles — anything that will make noise.

Typically, about 17,000 people take part in the parade — more than four times the town's population. In some years, attendance has approached 50,000.

"It's like an uproar," said Chiasson. "People are proud of their culture and their heritage."

It takes close to 200 volunteers, ranging in age from 12 to 87, to make the festival run smoothly, he said. One hundred artists are taking part in this year's festival — down from 150 last year. And restaurants, hotels and campgrounds in the area are filled to capacity.

Residents across New Brunswick will be sporting red, white, blue and gold on Wednesday to promote National Acadian Day. (Jean-Luc Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

"It's just great for the economic development of the region … it extends out to the whole peninsula." he said.

"You don't have to be French to live Acadia."

A 'big family party'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau honoured Acadian culture with a statement saying Acadians played an important part in shaping Canada's history and its identity.

"Among the first French settlers in North America, the Acadians were the victims of persecution for centuries," Trudeau said.

"But in the face of deportation, exile, and oppression, they showed resilience, courage, and determination. Against great odds, Acadians worked together to defend their culture, promote their language, and build prosperous communities."

From the Acadian Peninsula all the way to the southern part of the province, residents will be celebrating and sporting their red, white, blue and gold to show pride in their culture.

In Moncton, the Festival Acadie Rock began Sunday and continues to Aug. 18, with a variety of music and other performing arts, and visual arts.

In Saint John, the Acadian flag will be raised in front of City Hall at noon, and the New Brunswick Museum is offering free admission afterward for traditional Acadian treats, music and interpretive tours.

Residents of Fredericton will also be celebrating the big day.

"It's a day where we show how proud we are of being Acadian, how proud we are of still being here," said Raphael Moore, executive director of the Centre communautaire Sainte-Anne.

Today is the perfect day to have a big family party. -Raphael Moore, executive director of the Centre communautaire Sainte-Anne

Moore said the celebrations are also about feeling included and including others in the festivities going on across the province.

"It's a day where we celebrate who we are," he said. "Today is the perfect day to have a big family party."

Moore said there are at least 10,000 French-speaking people in the greater Fredericton area — and at least 75 per cent of them are Acadian.

"It's a big community and it's getting bigger," he said.

Residents celebrating the tintamarre in Caraquet in 2017. (Photo: Pierre-Alexandre Bolduc/Radio-Canada)

Although it won't be as big as the festival in Caraquet, Moore said festivities will start at 3 p.m. in Officers' Square and will include inflatable games, live music, face painting and workshops.

A tintamarre will start shortly before 6 p.m. from Officers' Square to City Hall. The raising of the Acadian flag will take place at 6:15 p.m., when participants will also honour the four people who died in a shooting on the city's north side last week.