'Bonne fête!': Prime Minister joins National Acadian Day celebrations in Dieppe

Prine Minister Justin Trudeau joined thousands of people in the streets of Dieppe, N.B., Thursday to celebrate National Acadian Day and the World Acadian Congress.

"Bonne fête!" Trudeau told the crowd. "For all of you who gather here from every corner of the country, from around the world to celebrate not just your culture but this culture that is our shared culture."

The official National Acadian Day ceremony was followed by the Grand Tintamarre departure into the streets of Dieppe.

Other dignitaries at the event included congress organizers, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, Premier Blaine Higgs and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King.

Key message

People often dress in the colours of the Acadian flag to celebrate Acadian Day. (Radio Canada) Trudeau said the loud celebration of the tintamarre has a key message for those attending, future generations, their ancestors and to everyone in the world: "We are still here."

Frederick Downing-Doucet came from Saint John to Dieppe to celebrate Acadian Day. He makes the drive every year to join in the festivities, wherever they are.

"There's a lot of stuff happening, it's a big year this year," he said.

Terry Frederick and Martha Frederick traveled from southern Louisiana to attend the World Acadian Congress.

"We're taking in the sights, trying to find French names, trying to speak French," said Martha.

The official National Acadian Day ceremony and Grand Tintamarre was held in Dieppe as part of the World Acadian Congress. ( Emmanuelle Robinson/Radio Canada) As they are both of Acadian descent, Martha said they've heard the stories of the deportation and wanted to see where it happened. They've learned their ancestors were deported from Grand Pré, a place they were looking forward to visiting.

Rachel Brun of Shediac said it was fun to celebrate her heritage, and to learn about Acadian history.

Martha and Terry Frederick travelled from southern Louisiana to take part in the World Acadian Congress. (Ian Bonnell/CBC) She said it meant a lot to have the World Acadian Congress back in the area for the 25th anniversary event.

"It brought the vibe again from the first time that the [congress] was in New Brunswick in Shediac in '94," she said.

Though she was too young to join in that congress, Brun soon started attending the World Acadian Congress, held every five years, in order to celebrate her heritage.

"I'm here for the Acadian celebrations and to see everyone here together speaking French … we're just having a great time."