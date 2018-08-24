Helping victims of abuse-related trauma heal

A Dieppe forum designed to create stronger bonds between victims of abuse-related trauma and the people who help them ended in a unique way.

Instead of a pamphlet that could end up in a dusty filing cabinet, participants were each given a pendant necklace.

"It has a little dot in the middle and that's our survivor and she needs to be at the centre of everything we do," said Kristal LeBlanc, the executive director of the Beausejour Family Crisis Resource Centre in Shediac.

"And each petal is a service provider and it shows we need to envelop [her] to support her."

Participants at a forum in Dieppe were given a pendant necklace, which represents the victim and the service providers who surround her. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

The forum included people from government and community groups, social workers, police, psychologist and others.

LeBlanc said the idea is to provide services based on the understanding of the effects of trauma.

"A lot of people don't understand what it means to be a victim of violence and a victim of crime and what trauma can do to the brain and do to the body," she said.

"They have those wounds that are always there — those emotional scars — so the physical stuff heals but it's the emotional stuff that takes special time and attention to heal."

People from government and community groups, social workers, psychologists and others gathered to discuss how to improve services for victims of abuse-related trauma. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

LeBlanc said it's important to look at the way things are handled at different agencies to make sure policies aren't working against the victim.

"Things like, you know, if you don't show up for an appointment, is the file closed?" LeBlanc said. "Well, maybe on that particular day she was driving on the way to her appointment and she had a flashback of a traumatic episode that she had gone through and it made her late for her appointment .

"So it's really talking about how can we work better together, reduce those barriers to accessing services, so they don't have to jump through the hoops."

LeBlanc said participants filled out a baseline survey going in to the forum to see where their level of understanding stood in terms of trauma and gender-informed work.

A checklist for clients

A followup will be carried out in two months to see which new practices are being used, and how it's affecting referrals.

Participants were also given a poster to put up in waiting rooms and a checklist for clients.

"We empower them with questions they can ask when they go to the various professionals: Do you know what trauma means? How long am I going to have to wait on a wait list. If I show up late are you going to cancel my appointment.

"So it really empowers them to feel like we have their back, and they kind of know what it even is they need to ask when they go in 'cause later they go 'I didn't know I had to ask that' or 'If I [had] known I wouldn't have went to see that provider or 'That's not the right fit for me.'"

LeBlanc said the forum wrapped up a three-year program funded through Status of Women Canada.

She said the information and materials gathered will be included in a website, so the project can live on.