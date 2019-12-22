About 10,000 without power on Acadian Peninsula
Caraquet, Shippigan and Lamèque are among the communities affected
About 10,000 NB Power customers on the Acadian Peninsula are without electricity as of noon on Sunday.
Caraquet, Shippigan and Lamèque are among the communities affected.
The outage was caused by a faulty relay switch at the Caraquet terminal, NB Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau said in an email to CBC News.
Crews are out and power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m. Sunday.
On Friday morning, about 5,000 customers near Edmundston lost power. It took more than a day for the utility to find the cause of that outage, and several more hours after that to restore power.
