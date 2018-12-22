Developers get go ahead for Aboiteau Beach trailer park

A trailer park to be built on Aboiteau Beach in Cap-Pelé, N.B., has been approved after the province signed off on the developer's environmental impact assessment.

It was signed on Dec. 14 by Environment Minister Jeff Carr the same day opponents to the development met with him about their ongoing concerns.

François Richard says he and his partners have modified the plan for the trailer park to protect the wetland. (Radio-Canada )

​François Richard said he and his partners have made the necessary modifications to the project, which include dropping the number of park sites from 273 to 247 to protect wetlands.

Committee says concerns not addressed

But Natasha Bell, a member of the committee created to bring attention to development along the province's coastlines, said none of the 24 conditions listed in the environmental assessment addressed any of the concerns they brought to the government's attention.

"We see it as being basically a fait accompli. The government will no doubt say it's a step in the right direction for the development to go ahead but subject to 24 conditions."

The proposed site is halfway between Aboiteau Beach and Route 133. (J.R. Daigle Engineering )

She said the committee has never had its specific concerns addressed on anything it brought to the province's attention.

"There needs to be some sort of an independent process and going even further, I feel the EIA process is flawed and is very skewed to the benefit of the proponent."

She said every time the project was readdressed, it's wasn't because of findings through the technical review committee, but because of critical issues the committee raised.

Ongoing concerns

Bell said what the committee finds concerning is independent engineers it hired prepared a report detailing problems with the plans as they exist.

Cap-Pelé resident Natasha Bell said many still have concerns with the development of a trailer park. (Radio-Canada)

She said there are issues with the wetland and she said the committee has concerns with the planned clear cutting and infilling of the wetland.

"Scientifically this has been proven, the more impervious surfaces you have, the more flood risks you create."

Bell said the project should not go ahead on the site inside Aboiteau Park.

"We're not opposed to development. We're not opposed to creating economic development for this province, but there are far more suitable places to do this. "

Good development

Serge Léger, the mayor of Cap-Pelé, says it is time to move forward.

Mayor Serge Léger said he is ready to see the development proceed. (Radio-Canada)

"They finally got the OK, so they're moving forward on step No. 2 on the campground. It's all looking positive and we're hoping it goes well."

The mayor said the development is good for the economy and local businesses will benefit.

"Everybody's profiting out of that. It's the right time to do it. We're all excited and we want the project. It's here so we're going to work on it."