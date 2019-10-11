New Brunswick being sued over abortion access

A national civil liberties group has officially launched a lawsuit aimed at forcing the New Brunswick government to fund abortion services in private clinics.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association filed the constitutional challenge in Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton.

"The province is violating women's, girls' and trans people's fundamental right to make their own choices, their right to privacy, to safety and, of course, to equality," Noa Mendelsohn Aviv, the CCLA's director of equality programs, told reporters.

"Today we are marking the beginning of the end."

The lawsuit asks the court to strike down part of Regulation 84-20, which includes non-hospital abortions on a list of services not funded by medicare.

Mendelsohn Aviv said that would pave the way for the province having to fund the service in any clinic that offers it.

The CCLA says including non-hospital abortions on the list violates both the Canada Health Act and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The association says it's also outside the province's powers because it effectively criminalizes abortion. Criminal law is a federal jurisdiction.

The owner of Clinic 554, the only private clinic providing the service in the province, has been warning for more than a year that it could close because medicare won't fund the procedure there.

During last year's election campaign, Premier Blaine Higgs said he'd been "clearly advised by our legal professionals" that the province is "certainly providing the access that's required" by offering abortions in three hospitals in Moncton and Bathurst.

He said anyone who disagreed should take the province to court.