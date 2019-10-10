Abortion clinic in Fredericton to close

Clinic 554 in Fredericton, New Brunswick's only private abortion clinic, is closing, the medical director announced Thursday.

"It is financially unsustainable for us to keep our doors open, and the clinic has been placed for sale," Dr. Adrian Edgar said in a statement.

He blames the provincial government's refusal to cover the cost of the abortions at the clinic under medicare. Women must pay between $700 and $850 out of pocket, depending on how far along the pregnancy is.

The province covers only abortions provided at the two hospitals in Moncton and the hospital in Bathurst.

Clinic 554, which also serves as a family practice and specializes in transgender and LGBTQ care, has about 3,000 patients, according to Edgar.

Within 90 days of the clinic's sale, those patients will join about 20,000 other New Brunswickers already on a waiting list for a family doctor — "all because your government could not agree to fund health care equitably," he said.

"This is the worst day of my life. This is my life's work, these are my patients. I thought I'd be their doctor until I died."

Edgar said he has tried to meet with Premier Blaine Higgs, Health Minister Ted Flemming, the board of directors for the Horizon Health Network and Department of Health officials, "to no avail."

"What the province of New Brunswick does, by refusing to fund abortion services at our clinic, is a violation of the Canada Health Act," he said, citing forcing only patients "who have a uterus to pay for their health care."

In its 2016-2017 annual report, Health Canada said New Brunswick's lack of coverage "remains a concern."

The federal government could intervene and withhold health transfer payments to the province, suggested Edgar.

He called on the next federal government to take "swift, decisive action" on Oct. 22, the day after the federal election, and hold New Brunswick accountable.

Clinic 554 in Fredericton is one of four surgical abortion sites in New Brunswick. (Google Maps)

Reproductive Justice New Brunswick is calling on residents to put more pressure on provincial and federal politicians and on Horizon Health to ensure the province follows the Canada Health Act and provide the clinic with the necessary funding to continue its operations," said spokesperson Jessi Taylor.

An online CBC News survey in August indicated New Brunswickers want to see improved access to abortion services in the province.

Using the Vote Compass feature, more than half of the 6,500 respondents said the provincial government should do more to ensure that abortion services are readily available throughout New Brunswick.

Roughly a quarter of replies said the status quo is fine, while 14 per cent of respondents said the government should do less to improve access.