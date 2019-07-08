Boy who can't swim blown 120 metres from shore on air mattress

A Moncton woman is speaking out after a frightening experience for her and her family this weekend at a New Brunswick beach.

Lisa Babineau said her son, who cannot swim, could have easily drowned after the floating toy he was on was carried out to sea at Aboiteau Beach.

Babineau arrived at the beach east of Shediac on Saturday afternoon, with her nine-year-old daughter, Chloé, and seven-year-old son, Declan.

The beach was busy, the tide was rising and the wind was blowing off shore.

Looked away for moment

The children headed straight for the water with their air mattresses, Babineau said in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada. Chloé's floaty is shaped like a doughnut and Declan's like a Popsicle.

Babineau was about 10 metres from them. She stepped farther away for a moment to get some towels and when she looked back to the water, Declan had already floated out of Chloé's reach.

"The wind just seemed to have taken over Declan's floating toy," said Babineau, and it was "quickly sending him out to sea."

Her children had previously used inflatables in Auburn Bay Lake in Calgary, but the conditions were quite different in Northumberland Strait. Still, she wasn't panicking yet, she said. Babineau is a former lifeguard and her son wasn't that far out.

This is the float that Declan was on when he was blown offshore. (Submitted by Lisa Babineau)

She ran into the water and instructed her daughter, who was "screaming and crying" to get back to shore.

"I have done these rescues and drills hundreds of times," said Babineau. "I thought I had this under control."

But the wind was blowing her 42-pound son away from shore much faster than she could swim. He was terrified and screaming for help.

"My heart was thumping in my throat and ears," said Babineau. "My lungs were burning and I knew I could not get to him."

She made the gut-wrenching decision to turn back to shore. She swam close enough to touch bottom and started yelling for help and waving her arms in the air.

"My screams seemed to be muted by the winds and chatter on the beach. I was too far out for anyone to hear."

Babineau credits her daughter Chloé with helping to save the day.

Lisa Babineau cries as she recounts the terrifying moments when her son, who cannot swim, was carried out to sea on an inflatable mattress toy. (Radio-Canada)

"She went back to shore and started screaming for people to save her brother."

A man who was sitting next to them on the unsupervised beach sprang into action and started swimming out.

Babineau came back to shore and called 911. It crossed her mind that it could end up being a recovery mission.

"If my son were to have fallen off that floating toy, he would have drowned," she said.

Tourist swam out to help

She watched helplessly as the man from the beach swam out. She later learned his first name was Karim and he was in New Brunswick vacationing with his wife and two daughters.

"I could see the man was getting tired … I cannot explain that feeling of terror that I was feeling."

She heard someone say a rescue boat would be there in 15 minutes.

She knew if Declan fell in the water, two minutes might be all he had.

There is a string of a few buoys about 120 metres from the shore, with lines at each end coming into shore. As the child reached the buoys, he managed to grab hold of the rope and stopped drifting out farther.

Alexandre LeBlanc, right, and two police officers, at the Aboiteau marina in Cap-Pele, after the rescue. (Submitted by Martine LeBlanc)

The swimmer finally reached him but was quite tired and needed to rest. Babineau said she knew they weren't out of trouble yet.

"I didn't want this to end up being a double rescue."

Meanwhile, first responders had been mobilizing on shore. The RCMP and Coast Guard were setting out from the wharf in Pointe-du-Chêne.

Chief Gaëtan LeBlanc of the nearby Haute-Aboujagane Fire Department also heard about the distress call on his CB.

Seventeen-year-year old Alexandre LeBlanc had been speaking with his dad about an hour earlier and mentioned he was going Sea-Dooing.

"I was in Robichaud and heard my phone ringing and it was my mom. She told me there was a kid on a tube floating away."

A hug to remember

Within about five minutes, LeBlanc was first to reach the terrified child.

Declan was trembling, said LeBlanc, and didn't say a word as LeBlanc drove him to shore by Sea-Doo, to the welcoming arms of his mother.

"That hug … that Declan and I shared right there … I will never forget," said Babineau.

"Everybody started clapping hands and screaming," said LeBlanc. "I had the chills. … It was a pretty good feeling."

LeBlanc and two girls from Cap-Pelé, also on a Sea-Doo, then helped ferry several men who'd swum out back to shore.

Police, coast guard officers and firefighters arrived shortly after.

Babineau is urging parents to be careful when children are using floating toys and to know the dangers where they're swimming.

Red Cross suggests life jackets

A life jacket would have been a big help in this situation, said Josee-Anne Leger, water safety representative for the Canadian Red Cross in Atlantic Canada.

"It's definitely something to think of when you're going to the beach."

She also recommended checking the weather conditions and staying within arm's reach.

"Waves can bring you offshore in seconds."

Leger noted that water toys are no substitute for adult supervision, even if the children know how to swim.