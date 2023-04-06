Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Aboiteau Beach searching for climate-responsive plan for destroyed boardwalks

After post-tropical storm Fiona hit, Aboiteau Beach experienced damage to sand dunes, walkways, ramps to the beach and its restaurant. Now, the community is searching solutions to rebuild.

New Brunswick community wants long-term solutions after costly damage from Fiona

Alexandre Silberman · CBC News ·
Mangled wooden boardwalk pictured in marsh in winter
At Aboiteau Beach, a powerful coastal surge ripped apart boardwalks that allowed visitors to access the park on foot. The mangled wreckage remains in the middle of a marsh. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

At New Brunswick's Aboiteau Beach, the wooden boardwalks that led thousands of summer visitors to the sandy shore remain mangled and ripped apart.

"Fiona really showed us the magnitude of what we can expect," said Justin LeBlanc, the park's manager and director of tourism for the area. "So that was really our wake-up call that we need to be proactive and look at long term solutions for our facilities."

The popular beach in the newly formed Regional Town of Cap-Acadie, about 45 kilometres east of Moncton, is racing to complete repairs. Opening day is in less than two months.

After the post-tropical storm hit in September, the municipal park experienced damage to sand dunes, walkways, ramps to the beach and its restaurant. Now, the community is searching for climate-responsive solutions for rebuilding the boardwalks. It wants to find a model that will be resilient to more frequent and stronger storms in the future.

Justin LeBlanc pictured with sand dunes and the frozen ocean in the background
Justin LeBlanc, director of tourism for the Regional Town of Cap-Acadie, stands by the eroded dunes at Aboiteau Beach. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

LeBlanc said the town is considering every possible option.

"We've even looked at different materials, different products that are used in different parts of the world. Something that could be removed in the off-season if we see that there's a storm coming."

Building challenges

For this summer, Aboiteau will rebuild the walkway going over the sand dunes to access the beach. Water damage to the restaurant is also expected to be repaired in time for the season. But the other boardwalks in the park will be a long-term challenge.

One of the damaged walkways ran next to the access road to the parking lot, while another led visitors from cottages across a large marsh. Storm surge destroyed both, leaving some sections twisted and upside down in the middle of the water.

WATCH / See beach boardwalks torn apart by Fiona: 

Why storm damage was a 'wake-up call' for this New Brunswick beach

4 hours ago
Duration 2:32
A more resilient solution is sought for Aboiteau Beach, as the community plans to rebuild mangled boardwalks destroyed during post-tropical storm Fiona.

The town is trying to find a way to get the wreckage out and even looked at having it removed by a helicopter. The estimated cost was more than $128,000, and that option was ruled out, according to LeBlanc.

Insurance will cover the cost of rebuilding the infrastructure as it was when the park was created in the late 1990s, but new environmental requirements make that impossible.

The boardwalks were next to a provincially significant wetland. Under new requirements, they will have to be built at least one-metre higher than the surface of the marsh. 

Storms growing stronger

Coastal scientists expect beaches will continue to evolve as shorelines face shifting sands, erosion and other impacts from climate change. The effect of rising sea levels, stronger storms and a reduction of sea ice, is projected to create stronger waves and more force hitting the shore.

"Beaches are very dynamic, they're going to respond very quickly. But as we change the amount of forcing they will also adapt and will be different from what they are today," said Chris Houser, an environmental sciences professor at the University of Windsor and part of the school's coastal research group. 

Chris Houser, a University of Windsor professor, stands by water.
Chris Houser, a professor at the school of the environment at the University of Windsor, said there are questions to be answered about how best to move forward. (Mike Evans/CBC)

When it comes to boardwalks, Houser said construction design and materials will have to recognize that storms are going to increase.

"So, is it one that is flexible and can adapt or respond to that storm without significant damage? Or is it simply by moving it to a location where the risk is reduced at least for the near future?" he said.

Aboiteau Beach has a temporary plan for this summer. A portion of the park's entrance road will become a one-way street with traffic lights, to allow for a pedestrian zone. It hopes to find a solution in time to start construction next week. 

A long wooden boardwalk cuts through a marsh. There are low wooden buildings in the distance.
A section of the Aboiteau boardwalk before the area was damaged by Fiona. (N.B. Tourism, Heritage and Culture )

LeBlanc said the community wants to take the time to find a model that will last beyond the next major storm. It is also planning to work on dune restoration.

"If we rebuild, we want to rebuild taking into consideration the future considerations of climate change. We want to rebuild smart, not rebuild just to rebuild," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alexandre Silberman

Video journalist

Alexandre Silberman is a video journalist with CBC News based in Moncton. He has previously worked at CBC Fredericton, Power & Politics, and Marketplace. You can reach him by email at: alexandre.silberman@cbc.ca

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now