Aboiteau Beach searching for climate-responsive plan for destroyed boardwalks
New Brunswick community wants long-term solutions after costly damage from Fiona
At New Brunswick's Aboiteau Beach, the wooden boardwalks that led thousands of summer visitors to the sandy shore remain mangled and ripped apart.
"Fiona really showed us the magnitude of what we can expect," said Justin LeBlanc, the park's manager and director of tourism for the area. "So that was really our wake-up call that we need to be proactive and look at long term solutions for our facilities."
The popular beach in the newly formed Regional Town of Cap-Acadie, about 45 kilometres east of Moncton, is racing to complete repairs. Opening day is in less than two months.
After the post-tropical storm hit in September, the municipal park experienced damage to sand dunes, walkways, ramps to the beach and its restaurant. Now, the community is searching for climate-responsive solutions for rebuilding the boardwalks. It wants to find a model that will be resilient to more frequent and stronger storms in the future.
LeBlanc said the town is considering every possible option.
"We've even looked at different materials, different products that are used in different parts of the world. Something that could be removed in the off-season if we see that there's a storm coming."
Building challenges
For this summer, Aboiteau will rebuild the walkway going over the sand dunes to access the beach. Water damage to the restaurant is also expected to be repaired in time for the season. But the other boardwalks in the park will be a long-term challenge.
One of the damaged walkways ran next to the access road to the parking lot, while another led visitors from cottages across a large marsh. Storm surge destroyed both, leaving some sections twisted and upside down in the middle of the water.
The town is trying to find a way to get the wreckage out and even looked at having it removed by a helicopter. The estimated cost was more than $128,000, and that option was ruled out, according to LeBlanc.
Insurance will cover the cost of rebuilding the infrastructure as it was when the park was created in the late 1990s, but new environmental requirements make that impossible.
The boardwalks were next to a provincially significant wetland. Under new requirements, they will have to be built at least one-metre higher than the surface of the marsh.
Storms growing stronger
Coastal scientists expect beaches will continue to evolve as shorelines face shifting sands, erosion and other impacts from climate change. The effect of rising sea levels, stronger storms and a reduction of sea ice, is projected to create stronger waves and more force hitting the shore.
"Beaches are very dynamic, they're going to respond very quickly. But as we change the amount of forcing they will also adapt and will be different from what they are today," said Chris Houser, an environmental sciences professor at the University of Windsor and part of the school's coastal research group.
When it comes to boardwalks, Houser said construction design and materials will have to recognize that storms are going to increase.
"So, is it one that is flexible and can adapt or respond to that storm without significant damage? Or is it simply by moving it to a location where the risk is reduced at least for the near future?" he said.
Aboiteau Beach has a temporary plan for this summer. A portion of the park's entrance road will become a one-way street with traffic lights, to allow for a pedestrian zone. It hopes to find a solution in time to start construction next week.
LeBlanc said the community wants to take the time to find a model that will last beyond the next major storm. It is also planning to work on dune restoration.
"If we rebuild, we want to rebuild taking into consideration the future considerations of climate change. We want to rebuild smart, not rebuild just to rebuild," he said.
