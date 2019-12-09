Man convicted of killing wife loses 'faint hope' appeal of parole eligibility

New Brunswick's Court of Appeal has rejected a killer's push for earlier parole eligibility.

A jury found Abdul Bari guilty in 2004 of first-degree murder in the 2003 killing of his estranged wife, Shaila Akther Bari in Fredericton. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Three years ago, Bari sought earlier parole eligibility under the so-called faint hope clause of in the Criminal Code.

The process involves a judge deciding if there's a "substantial likelihood" a jury would reduce eligibility. A judge ruled against his request in 2020. Bari appealed the decision, leading to Friday's Court of Appeal decision.

Chief Justice Marc Richard wrote on behalf of a panel of three judges that Bari has been a "model prisoner" and has family and community support.

'No reasonable prospect' jury would reduce

However, Richard said it's impossible to overlook how Bari denied his involvement for years, saw himself as the victim and has minimized his role in the crime.

"This denial and minimization, considered together with a psychological profile that puts him at moderate risk for domestic violence, leads me to conclude that there is no reasonable prospect that 12 jurors would view his application favourably and reduce the number of years of parole ineligibility," the decision states.

The Criminal Code says anyone convicted of first-degree murder must spend 25 years in prison before being able to apply for parole. For Bari, that's Feb. 8, 2029.

But Section 745.6 of the Criminal Code allows those convicted of murder or treason who have served 15 years to apply to have their parole ineligibility period reviewed and possibly shortened.

Shaila Akther Bari, 26, was murdered by her husband about a year after they separated. (CBC)

Shaila Akther Bari's body was found by police in her Fredericton apartment on July 22, 2003, on a bed with pillows on her face.

The jury that convicted Bari heard the 26-year-old Shaila died from a combination of a sharp- and blunt-force trauma to the head and chest followed by suffocation.

Evidence suggested a pry bar may have been used, and Bari had purchased a pry bar the day the victim was last seen alive.

An application to have a prisoner's parole ineligibility period reviewed is screened by a superior court judge to decide if it should be considered by a jury.

The judge considers the offender's character, conduct while serving their sentence, nature of the offence, information from victims, and any other details a judge considers relevant.

Law changed after conviction

Under the law in place at the time of Bari's conviction, the judge had to determine if there was "a reasonable prospect" of success if a jury was empanelled to consider a reduction issue.

However, the law was changed in 2011 by the Harper government to require a "substantial likelihood," a change that applied retroactively. The amendment was meant to reduce the number of applications.

Bari had argued the court should consider his application using the earlier test.

In last week's decision, the Appeal Court found the 2011 version of the law a violation of Bari's rights under Section 11(i) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

That section says if punishment for an offence changes between the crime and sentencing, the offender has the right to the benefit of the lesser punishment.

The Appeal Court agreed with other court rulings that the 2011 amendments went beyond screening out meritless applications and violate his section 11 rights.

The decision then examined if there was a reasonable prospect a jury would reduce eligibility, determining there wasn't.

CBC News has requested comment from a lawyer who represented Bari.

