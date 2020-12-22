Man accused of attack on Moncton bartender to remain in custody

A 21-year-old charged with aggravated assault in connection with the severe beating of a Moncton bartender will not be released on bail, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Abdallah Abu Zeid was charged Dec. 5 with the aggravated assault of Jacques Vautour on Nov. 8.

Vautour, 42, was found badly beaten Nov. 8 along Foundry Street about a block from Navigators Pub, where he had worked that night.

A bail hearing was held Dec. 14 and Dec. 18 before provincial court Judge Paul Duffie. The judge ruled Zeid will remain in custody pending trial.

Abdallah Abu Zeid, 21, faces a charge of aggravated assault. (Abdallah Abu Zeid/Facebook)

He's scheduled to return to court Dec. 29 to elect whether to be tried by judge and jury or judge alone.

A publication ban means none of the evidence given during the bail hearing or the judge's reasons can be reported.

Zeid was charged Dec. 5 and has been held at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac since then.

Gary Vautour previously told CBC News that his brother Jacques had intervened earlier in the night when staff at the bar entrance stopped some people from entering, and a scuffle broke out.

Gary Vautour said his brother spent days in hospital recovering from a broken nose, broken cheek bone, swollen eyes and other facial injuries.

The bail hearing was delayed several times because Zeid required an Arabic interpreter to communicate with his lawyers and understand the court proceedings.