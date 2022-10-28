A look inside Fredericton's first Wolastoqey school

CBC hired Paul to visit the school, which is operating out of Killarney Lodge's ground floor. She saw children's books written in Wolastoqey, kids learning what different toys are called in their language, and an elder starting the school day with a smudging ceremony.
The school paid the City of Fredericton one dollar to use the lodge and its surrounding grounds, which provide land-based learning. Starting next year, the school will move into a nearby house, which the city has agreed to lease at one dollar per year until 2026.
The Kehkimin school name translates to "teach me." Watch the video above and scroll through Paul's photos below to see how that title is playing out in real life for Indigenous children.
Ann Paul is a Wolastoqey woman. Her name is Monoqan, meaning rainbow. She is a grandmother, a mother, a daughter, an auntie, a dancer, a singer, and a teacher. Using her camera, she brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick.