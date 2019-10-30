A look at New Brunswick's gruesome boneyards

Normally the crunch under your feet during an autumnal walk in the woods comes from sticks and twigs.

But in some outlying places around the province, those crunches come from skulls and spines and rib cages. Thousands of them, all nestled underfoot.

They're known as boneyards, and they're the final resting place for roadkill.

"Annually in New Brunswick, approximately 2,000 deer, 400 moose and 100 bears are killed in collisions with motor vehicles," said Kelly Cormier, a spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development.

Thousands of animal remains, picked clean by scavengers, exist in New Brunswick's boneyards. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

According to the department, there are around two dozen boneyards scattered across New Brunswick. Some have been used for decades, filled with bleached bones piled in all directions.

The chillier weather does help to throttle the stench and limit the flies. Still, be thankful you can't smell the photos.

Despite being one of the more gruesome sights in the province, they serve an important purpose.

"The Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development retrieves the carcasses of these big-game animals from along the roadways and collects some biological information from the carcasses for management purposes," said Cormier.

Some boneyards have been used for decades. Some are reused clear-cuts filled with dead trees and bleached bones. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

That information includes measurements and identification that can determine age and sex of animals. That provides biologists with insight into a species' population and overall health.

The boneyard in Norton is spread out across a large clear-cut area where the bones of hundreds of individual animals are mixed together. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Carcasses don't last long in the boneyards before they're picked clean by scavengers, including eagles, turkey vultures, and a variety of other birds and mammals.

Despite being around for decades these rotting roadkill buffets are out of the way, hard to find and "discrete," according to the province. They're often located far from residential areas — for obvious reasons.