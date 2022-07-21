911 services back up after about an hour of disruption

New Brunswick's 911 services are back up about an hour after reports of an outage came in.

Saint John and Fredericton police forces said services have been restored.

At around 8 a.m. Tuesday, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization tweeted that it had seen reports of telephone service disruptions.

People were asked to call the non-emergency line in case of emergency.

By 9 a.m., services were back up.

An emergency alert was sent out about 911 disruptions in Nova Scotia, but not for New Brunswick.