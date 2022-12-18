Ontario woman, 79, dies after 2-vehicle crash near Moncton
A 79-year-old woman from St. Thomas, Ont., has died following a two-vehicle collision near Moncton.
2 others taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
A 79-year-old Ontario woman has died following a two-vehicle collision near Moncton, N.B.
The Caledonia Region RCMP responded to a report of a collision Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Highway 128 in Berry Mills, 13 kilometres west of Moncton.
The passenger of the first vehicle, a woman from St. Thomas, Ont., died at the scene.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the collision happened when the vehicle travelling westbound crossed the centre line and hit the second vehicle travelling eastbound head-on.
Moncton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick attended the scene.
An investigation is underway.
