Ontario woman, 79, dies after 2-vehicle crash near Moncton

A 79-year-old Ontario woman has died following a two-vehicle collision near Moncton, N.B.

The Caledonia Region RCMP responded to a report of a collision Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Highway 128 in Berry Mills, 13 kilometres west of Moncton.

The passenger of the first vehicle, a woman from St. Thomas, Ont., died at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the collision happened when the vehicle travelling westbound crossed the centre line and hit the second vehicle travelling eastbound head-on.

Moncton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick attended the scene.

An investigation is underway.