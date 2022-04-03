Man, 62, dies following single-vehicle crash near Quispamsis

A 62-year-old man from Baxters Corner, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash near Quispamsis.

Hampton RCMP responded to the incident in Upper Loch Lomond at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

"The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, lost control of the vehicle, entered the ditch and rolled over," RCMP said in a release.

The man was transported to hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.