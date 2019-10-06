61-year-old man dies in ATV crash near Tracadie
A 61-year-old man from Saumarez, N.B., has died as a result of an all-terrain vehicle crash in Leech, about 10 kilometres southwest of Tracadie.
Tracadie RCMP responded to a report of an ATV crash on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. at the former Tracadie military range.
Police believe the driver lost control of the vehicle while on a dirt road and collided with a tree, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.